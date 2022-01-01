Dartmouth College men’s hockey coach Reid Cashman sees no reason his team cannot make a push in the ECAC in the second half of the season if it focuses on its habits.
Despite vastly different results, Cashman said the Big Green had success with their habits in both of their games in the 32nd Ledyard Classic tournament.
Dartmouth (3-9-1, 2-5-0 ECAC) defeated its in-state rival, the University of New Hampshire, 3-1, on Thursday night to advance to Friday’s championship game against No. 20 Boston College.
The Eagles opened the tournament with a 4-2 triumph over Mercyhurst on Thursday to reach the final and won their third Ledyard Classic title with a 6-1 victory over Dartmouth.
“I’m happy with where the guys are mentally,” Cashman said after the championship game. “It’d be very easy, if you look at our record, to have a frustrated group, a group almost moving on. We came back from break refreshed…The team is really sticking together.”
The Big Green ended a six-game winless streak with their triumph over UNH — the first meeting between the programs since a 5-4 overtime Wildcats win in Durham on Nov. 2, 2019.
Sophomore forward Josh Waters opened the game’s scoring with his first career goal, which he scored through traffic with 4:31 left in the first period. Waters broke a 1-1 tie with his penalty-shot goal 2:02 into the third period that he scored through UNH goaltender David Fessenden’s legs.
Dartmouth’s Braiden Dorfman capped the game’s scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:25 remaining.
Waters, who played in only one game before the break, earned a spot on the all-tournament team. The Big Green had eight players out with COVID-19 during the tournament.
Cashman said for Dartmouth to have success going forward, it will need players to step up and he liked the physicality his players showed against the Wildcats.
“I think where we’re at as a team, as a program, that win was really big for us going into the second half,” Cashman said.
Boston College put the title game away early, taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission before scoring the rest of its goals in the second frame. Justin Ferguson, a senior from Hudson, made 11 saves in the third period for Dartmouth after relieving starter Clay Stevenson.
Cashman said the Big Green gave Boston College too many opportunities and hopes the loss will prove helpful when playing some of their conference’s best.
“When we play elite ECAC teams, we’ll learn from this one to limit some of those mistakes,” Cashman said.
UNH coach Mike Souza said coming off their loss to Dartmouth, in which they had a 41-17 shots-on-goal advantage, the Wildcats viewed their third-place bout against Mercyhurst (4-11-4) as a must-win game.
UNH (8-10-1, 3-7-1 Hockey East), which entered the break tied with Vermont for the fewest goals in Hockey East (27), erupted for a season-high goals output in its 7-1 triumph over the Lakers of the Atlantic Hockey Association.
“That (Dartmouth) game, we went in with a good feeling. We got beat,” Souza said after the win over Mercyhurst. “It stung a little bit (Thursday) night…Our guys washed it down the drain, came ready to play today.”
Senior defenseman and assistant captain Ryan Verrier, who returned to the lineup from injury against Dartmouth for the first time since Oct. 30, scored his first goal of the season in the win. Junior forward Harrison Blaisdell (two assists) recorded his first collegiate multi-point game, senior forward Filip Engaras tied his career bests for assists and points (three) and senior forward Jackson Pierson (one goal, one assist) notched his 18th career multi-point game.
Mike Robinson, a senior from Bedford, made 29 saves to earn his sixth win of the season.
Pierson, who also scored against Dartmouth, was named to the all-tournament team.
Mercyhurst opened the game’s scoring with 6:55 left in the first period with a goal from Owen Norton before the Wildcats scored seven unanswered, beginning with Pierson’s power-play goal with 2:57 left in the opening frame that knotted the score at 1-1. Eric Esposito notched the game-winner by collecting a loose puck in the slot and putting back his own rebound inside the final minute of the first period.
Esposito scored twice against Mercyhurst — his first two goals of the season.
“There’s guys that have played some good hockey and haven’t found the scoresheet,” Souza said. “We can talk all we want about playing the game the right way and that’s something we take a lot of pride in doing but as hockey players, when you put up points and score goals it makes the game more fun to play.”
Souza said Fessenden played OK and gave UNH a chance to win against Dartmouth — the junior transfer from Alabama-Huntsville’s first start since a 3-0 loss at then-No. 8 Massachusetts on Nov. 19.
UNH sophomore defenseman Nikolai Jenson suffered a lower-body injury against Dartmouth, Souza said, and did not play against Mercyhurst.
“Wins are all that matter in the second half and we’ve got to go out there and play a detailed, structured game,” Souza said. “I told the team I certainly know we’re not going to put up seven goals a night but have the confidence that we’re going to outscore teams, not just outdefend teams.”