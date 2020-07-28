The Little East Conference is the latest league to announce that all fall sports are suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plymouth State University and Keene State College are league members.
The league’s decision will also affect the schedules for men’s and women’s basketball. The start date for those sports, plus plans for picking up fall sports later in the academic year, will be made at a later date, the conference said.
The league will allow schools to schedule nonconference games in any fall sports. Those games would not count in league standings.
The LEC also said its golf and tennis seasons, usually scheduled for the fall season, will be played in the spring.
NEHC delayed to Jan. 1
The New England Hockey Conference announced Tuesday that it will hold off opening its men’s and women’s seasons to Jan. 1, 2021.
New England College has men’s and women’s teams in the NEHC, while Plymouth State’s women’s team plays in the league.