Mick Mounsey

Concord's Mick Mounsey as a UNH Wildcat.

 PROVIDED BY NH LEGENDS OF HOCKEY

Mick Mounsey, who helped Concord High and UNH to championships, will be among the five inductees to the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame class, it was announced last week.

Mounsey will be inducted as a player; Nelson Hutchings will be inducted as an official, and Dave Caron, Walter J. Nadeau and Paul Comeau will be inducted as builders. Comeau is being inducted posthumously.