Mick Mounsey, who helped Concord High and UNH to championships, will be among the five inductees to the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame class, it was announced last week.
Mounsey will be inducted as a player; Nelson Hutchings will be inducted as an official, and Dave Caron, Walter J. Nadeau and Paul Comeau will be inducted as builders. Comeau is being inducted posthumously.
The enshrinement ceremony is set for Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
Tickets will be available to the general public on Sept. 1. For more information, contact Jim Hayes at hayes743@comcast.net or (603) 731-4168.
Mounsey, playing alonside his sister, future U.S. Olympic gold medalist Tara Mounsey, was a state champ at Concord then went on to lead UNH to a pair of Hockey East championships and two Frozen Fours.
Hutchings has served as the longtime scorekeeper and publicity agent for the Rochester Men’s Hockey League.
Caron is credited with spearheading the creation of the Belmont-Gilford cooperative team.
Nadeau has dedicated years of service to the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society and is the keeper of the hockey legend in Berlin, overseeing a permanent exhibit that celebrates the city’s long and successful hockey history.
Comeau was actively involved in youth hockey on the Seacoast and at the state level level for USA Hockey.
Maine, RIT, Lake Superior join
Dartmouth for Ledyard Classic
Lake Superior State, Maine and Rochester Institue of Technology will join host Dartmouth College for the 34th annual Ledyard Classic to be held the weekend of Dec. 29-30 at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
Lake Superior State and RIT will be making their first-ever appearances in the classic. Maine is playing in the tournament for a sixth time, but first since 1985.
Maine and RIT will open the tournament with a 4 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 29. The Big Green and the Lakers will skate in the nightcap, set for 7 p.m.
LSSU will play in the early game the following day, taking on either Maine or RIT. Dartmouth will play in the late game against either the Black Bears or Tigers.
New Hampshire rosters set for
Make-A-Wish games at UVM
The annual Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic is set for Saturday, July 1, at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Field House in Burlington.
The women’s game is slated to start at 4 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17. Children 6 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets will be available at the door.
The games pit recently graduated high school seniors from New Hampshire against Vermont.
Proceeds from the event to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
NH Women’s roster
Eleanor Edson, goalie, Hanover; Kelly Zhang, forward, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Greta Barber, forward/defense, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge; Owen Robb, defense, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge; Elizabeth Walent, forward/defense, Oyster River/Portsmouth; McKenzie Wessling, defense, St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet; Kate Deans, forward, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Caitlyn Knowles, forward, Exeter; Jill Scanlon, forward, Bishop Guertin; Nadia Washer, forward, Keene/Fall Mountain; Mackenzie Liu, forward, Hanover;
Also, Lauren Thomas, forward, Bedford; Kayley Young, forward, St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet; Bridget Kelly, defense, St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet; Sabrina Tipping, defense, Bedford; Isabella Carey, forward, St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet; Tessa Wilkie, forward, Bishop Guertin; Brianna Lepere, forward, St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet; Maggie Farwell, defense/forward, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Kendal Joyce, forward, Bedford; Kali McDonnell, defense, Hanover; Amelie Cowieson, goalie, Oyster River/Portsmouth.
Coaches: John Dodds Hanover; Tucker Garrity-Hanchett, Hanover; Alex Dodds, Hanover; Lott Odnoga.
NH Men’s roster
Brett Davis, goalie, Dover; Ryan Kelley, defense, Bishop Guertin; Brooks Craigue, forward, Concord; Jacob Lapierre, forward, Dover; Joey Tarbell, defense, Concord; Kyle Dunn, defense, Merrimack; Roger Davis, defense, Exeter; Brendan Chrisom, forward, St. Thomas; Cooper Gaudio, forward, Trinity; Colin Chrisom, forward, St. Thomas; Logan Spagna, forward, Dover; Cameron Snee, forward, Exeter; Brendan Thornton, forward, Bedford;
Also, Logan Vogel, forward, Bishop Guertin; John Mantone, forward, Bishop Guertin; Ty Robinson, forward, Exeter; Maddox Muir, forward, Bedford; Owen Guerin, defense, Belmont-Gilford; Aidan Palmeter, forward, Trinity; Vito Mancini, goalie, Windham.
Coaches: Paul DiMarino, Exeter; Mike Young, Dover.