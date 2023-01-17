High schools
Pinkerton tracksters shine in Boston
Pinkerton Academy’s Jordan Wheaton won the 55-meter hurdles in a school-record 8.44 seconds, highlighting the Astros’ weekend at the prestigious Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
Hannah Sippel took third in the 300 meters with a time of 42.40, which is fourth-best in Pinkerton history.
Contessa Silva finished fourth in the 1,000 meters in a Pinkerton all-time second-best time of 3:04.61. Isabelle Groulx was 10th in the same event, in 3:07.76 — seventh-best in school history.
Also, Briana Danis took sixth in the shot put, with a throw of 35-4.5.
The 4-by-400 relay team of Nicole Blake, Grace Jellow, Isabella Sippel and Hannah Sippel was sixth in 4:24.08. And the 4-by-800 relay team of Blake, Parker Knowlton, Groulx and Silva placed second in 9:57.50.
BG hockey team falls to Arlington Catholic
The Bishop Guertin boys hockey team received goals from Noah Cordiero and John Mantone in a 3-2 loss at Arlington (Mass.) Catholic in a nonconference game on Monday. BG, which lost to unbeaten Concord 8-2 on Saturday night, dropped to 6-2.
Colleges
Saint Anselm-SNHU hoops twin bill Wednesday
The Saint Anselm College basketball teams will visit rival Southern New Hampshire University in a Wednesday doubleheader at the Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester. Tipoff for the women’s game is 5:30, with the men’s game to follow.
The SNHU women stand one game behind Northeast-10 Conference leader Bentley in the standings. The Penmen are 8-2 in the league, 12-3 overall. The Hawks women are 3-7 and 7-9.
On the men’s side, both the Hawks and Penmen are within shouting distance of the top. Bentley (9-1) leads the league, with Saint Anselm (8-2, 12-4) and SNHU (7-3, 10-6) giving chase.
Plymouth State hockey team up to 14th in poll
The Plymouth State University men’s hockey team advanced one slot, to 14th, in Monday’s latest USCHO weekly Division III national poll.
The Panthers are 9-0-0 in MASCAC competition, 12-3-1 overall. They play next on Thursday at the conference’s second-place team, Worcester State, before coming home for a Saturday 6 p.m. contest against Framingham State.
Also Monday, PSU goalie Brendahn Brawley was selected as the league’s Goalie of the Week after allowing one power-play goal in the Panthers’ 2-1 victory over UMass Dartmouth.
Dartmouth men's basketball team holds off Harvard
The Dartmouth College men’s basketball team had quite the long weekend.
After a four-point victory over preseason Ivy League favorite Penn on Saturday, the Big Green visited Harvard on Monday afternoon and held off the Crimson, 60-59.
Dartmouth improved to 3-2 in the league (7-12 overall) and stands one game behind leader Cornell (4-1).
Monday, Ryan Cornish paced the visitors with 16 points. Dartmouth led by as many as 14 early in the second half, on Cornish’s four-point play, before holding on. Harvard had the game’s last possession with 15 seconds remaining but never got off a shot.