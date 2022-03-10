SMITHFIELD, R.I. — The Northeast Conference’s Rookie of the Year in men’s lacrosse is experiencing no signs of a sophomore slump.
Londonderry’s Bennett Abladian has scored 13 goals in five games for Bryant University — second on a team that frequently wins its conference and advances to the NCAA Division I tournament.
Basically, Abladian has picked up where he left off at New Hampshire lacrosse power Bishop Guertin High School, where he amassed 195 points and was a two-time Under Armour All-American.
“What attracted us to Ben was the fact he’s a born goal scorer,” said coach Mike Pressler, who is in his 32nd season as a coach, including 16 at Duke, where he built the Blue Devils into a national power. “He has a great feel for the net. He gets to the middle and improves his angle better than any player I’ve ever coached. He doesn’t settle for a shot. He settles for the best shot.
“He has a very unorthodox, uncanny style which makes him a tough matchup. For us he’s drawn the other team’s third defenseman. Logan McGovern and Marc O’Rourke draw one and two so that’s the other team’s problem.”
On a team with six Granite Staters, Abladian made his mark as a freshman.
When All-New England selection O’Rouke missed the first eight games of last season after contracting myocarditis, the Bulldogs were in a bind. Abladian promptly picked up the slack and guided Bryant to the NEC championship by scoring a team-leading 29 goals and assisting on eight. He also ranked fifth in the NEC in goals per game and 11th in points per game.
And for good measure he was named to the NEC Academic Honor Roll.
“Everybody’s demise is somebody else’s uprise,” Pressler said. “Ben was put in a position where he had to rise to the occasion before he was ready.”
Abladian echoed his coach when it comes to his style of play, which he said makes him a difficult player to mark.
“I feel like I’m an unconventional dodger,” he said. “I’ve worked hard to improve my left and right hand. I’ve been working to expand my repertoire so I can keep the defense guessing.
“I put my body on the line 100 percent of the time.”
Abladian attributes the bulk of his success from the tutoring he has received from Pressler, who ranks eighth all-time in NCAA history in career winning percentage.
“The biggest influence for me has been coach Pressler,” Abladian said. “He pushed me harder than I ever thought I could be pushed. He offered me a new mindset on lacrosse.
“And he’s done volumes to improve my game, He’s one of the best coaches that’s ever been.”
Pressler was attracted to Abladian for subjective and objective reasons.
“I think for Ben it was his selflessness and his work ethic,” Pressler said. “His competitive spirit and desire to get better made him such a good fit for us on different levels. His physical and mental toughness are off the charts.
“Ben isn’t the biggest guy in the world (5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds) and not the best athlete. The thing for me is Ben plays so big.”
Abladian said lacrosse wasn’t always his first love.
“I first played baseball for a while and my dad (Lou) knew some people who played lacrosse,” Abladian said. “At first I wanted to stick with baseball but he told me to try the sport.
“It was physical and fact paced. I also played football for a time but I gave (lacrosse) a try and never looked back.”
Statistics notwithstanding, Abladian is still humbled by what he accomplished last season as a freshman.
“I was blessed to get the opportunity to play,” he said. “To be able to show myself as a freshman was a huge blessing for me. I’ll never forget that.”
Pressler noted that Abladian comes from a long line of New Hampshire Tomahawks, a highly successful development program director by Chris Cameron, who also coaches BG.
“We’ve had a great series of success with the New Hampshire kids,” he said. “(Freshman) Nathan Laliberte committed to us from the Tomahawks program. We had a great track record going in when it came to Ben.”
Bryant will take a 2-3 record into its noon home game Saturday against Air Force.
The other five New Hampshire residents on the squad are Spencer Clark (Exeter), Mason Drouin (Derry), Graham Tyson (Hampton), Zak Lanoue (Durham) and Laliberte (Auburn). Drouin, a sophomore from Pinkerton Academy, has played in all five games and has two goals and two assists. Lanoue, out of New Hampton School, has also played in all five games after transferring from the University of Hartford.