When Daren Lynch’s best friend came by for a socially distanced visit in his driveway, the Londonderry native never expected to learn he was a hall of famer.
Jamie Natalie, who competed on the Ohio State University men’s gymnastics team with Lynch and was an alternate on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, delivered the news that Lynch was named to the 2020 Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame class.
After a year-long postponement, Lynch, who graduated from Londonderry High School in 1997 and Ohio State in 2001, and his fellow 11 inductees were honored at a banquet Friday and during halftime of the Buckeyes football team’s home game against Oregon last Saturday.
“He said, ‘I really came over here to tell you that you’ll be in the hall of fame,’” Lynch said. “I wasn’t expecting that coming from my best friend. It was really great.”
Lynch, 42, led Ohio State to both the Big Ten and its third and most recent NCAA national championship as a senior captain in 2001. Individually, he won the vault national title that year to graduate as a three-time All-American in the event. Lynch is one of three Buckeyes to win the NCAA vault championship and also won the Big Ten vault title as a junior in 2000.
In the 2001 national championship meet, the host Buckeyes edged out Oklahoma to secure the title after Natalie and Lynch landed their vaults. Ohio State finished with 218.125 points to runner-up Oklahoma’s 217.7775.
“There’s some strategy in gymnastics on whether to do bigger tricks or stuck landings,” Lynch said. “We kind of had to go for the biggest tricks and have good landings in order to win because Oklahoma was on one of their best (events) in rings, we were on one of our best events: vaults.
“Jamie and I practiced throughout the season and simulated that exact scenario — where it came down to him and I landing vaults in the national championship. It was one of those weird deja vu things where it really came to fruition. We were going to be vaulting for the championship, basically.”
When the individual championship events were held the next day, Lynch was more focused on rings than vault. Lynch was the top rings competitor in the country and qualified in one of the last spots for vault, he said.
“I thought since rings is my best event, let’s get vault over with,” Lynch said. “I did what was called a front layout Rudi and stuck my vault and so I got a pretty good score. Well that score kept staying up at the top, staying up at the top. ...
“Right before I (went) up on rings, I could see the scoreboard and I had won the national championship on vault.”
Lynch, who began his gymnastics career at Gym-Ken Gymnastics in Windham with coach Paul Shea, now lives in Columbus, Ohio, and works as a physical therapist at Ohio State, specializing in orthopedics and geriatrics. Shea and some of Lynch’s Ohio State teammates attended the weekend’s hall of fame festivities.
“It’s crazy to be part of the Ohio State hall of fame knowing some of the most known athletes in the world are in that hall of fame — Jesse Owens, Archie Griffin, Eddie George,” Lynch said. “Being part of that hall of fame, just having my name part of something like that forever, it gets me choked up sometimes thinking about it.”