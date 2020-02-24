HANOVER -- Dartmouth's longtime director of athletics Seaver Peters died Sunday at 87, the college announced Monday.
Peters passed away surrounded by his family at his home in White River Junction, Vt.
“I had the great pleasure of getting to know Seaver as soon as I arrived at Dartmouth,” Director of Athletics and Recreation Harry Sheehy said in a statement. “He was always supportive, gracious and caring. He was a great ‘Son of Dartmouth’ and will truly be missed. Our prayers go out to his family.”
Peters graduated from Dartmouth College in 1954 and served as the athletics director from 1967 to 1983. Between his time as a member of the college hockey team and his return to Dartmouth in 1959 as an administrator, Peters was stationed at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod after joining the Air Force through R.O.T.C. while a student.
After his time in the military, Peters returned to Hanover and began working in the Comptroller’s Office for a year before moving into the Treasurer’s Office for the next three, according to Dartmouth. He transitioned into an assistant athletic director’s position in 1963, working in that capacity for four years until stepping into the role of AD with the retirement of another Dartmouth legend, Red Rolfe, in 1967.
During his 16-year run as AD, college officials said Peters was instrumental in getting Thompson Arena built in 1975, replacing Davis Rink.
"His biggest achievement might have been his involvement with the NCAA on a national level, chairing the NCAA Television Committee from 1973 to 1977, which worked on growing college basketball and maintaining football’s presence on a national level alongside the rise of the NFL," the Dartmouth news release said.
He was the AD during Dartmouth’s first years of women’s enrollment at the college and was active in the formation of several new teams alongside Aggie Kurtz and other pioneers of women’s athletics.
"But it was hockey that was Peters’ first love in sports," the Dartmouth statement said. "A standout player at Melrose High School in Massachusetts, he led his team to a Greater Boston Interscholastic League crown, a state title and the New England Championship as a senior. He would come to Dartmouth the following year and lead the freshman team to an undefeated season before moving up to the varsity team for the next three."
A captain during his senior season of 1953-54, Peters was one of the team’s top players, centering the first line for his final years.
During his time as an assistant AD, he coached the freshman hockey team in the absence of Dartmouth coach Eddie Jeremiah (Class of 1930), who had stepped away for a year to lead the US Olympic Team at the 1964 Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria.
Peters was also influential in spearheading the creation of the Friends of Dartmouth Hockey in 1976, a program the college described as "essential to the success of both the men’s and women’s teams."
"The latter of those was elevated to varsity status under Peters’ guidance in 1979 and soon cultivated an aura of success that has led to numerous Olympians and countless individual awards to go along with nearly 30 winning seasons, four ECAC Hockey titles and four NCAA Frozen Four appearances in the years since," the Dartmouth new release states.
The men’s hockey team reached the Frozen Four in both 1979 and 1980 under Peters’ leadership.
Peters helped organize the Hanover Youth Hockey Association in 1962 alongside former teammate Abner Oakes (Class of 1956). Peters would serve as the association president for 17 straight years. He was also a key member of the planning and development group that helped build James W. Campion Rink in Lebanon to serve as the community rink, replacing Davis Rink that had been razed to make room for what now is Leede Arena and the Berry Sports Center.
"For these efforts, Peters was enshrined in the Legends of New Hampshire Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 as recognition for his nearly 60 impactful years in the Upper Valley," the college stated.
Peters stepped down as athletic director in 1983, moving into a successful career in investing, but always remained in the area and involved in Dartmouth Athletics through friends groups or just a fan in the stands, cheering on his alma mater at countless sporting events each year.
Peters’ wife, Sally, passed away a few years ago and with his passing, he leaves behind six children and eight grandchildren.