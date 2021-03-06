Ken Howe, a fixture at the helm of the Keene State College baseball team for 33 years, has announced that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
When Keene State brought back baseball in 1987 after an 11-year hiatus, Howe served as co-head coach with John Scheinman for three years before assuming the post on his own for the 1990 season. Since then, the 1986 KSC grad has coached over 1,200 games, and heading into this season, he has a record of 581-615-9, needing 19 wins in his final season to become the 30th coach in the history of NCAA Division III to win 600 games.
Hired to restart the program almost immediately after his graduation from KSC, Howe has steered the Owls to huge success, including from 2005-2012, when the Owls ranked as one of the best teams in New England.