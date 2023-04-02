NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures towards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

 Kevin Jairaj

DALLAS — The women’s Final Four was highlighted by dominant performances all weekend from the nation’s best players. Forty-one points from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the semifinals. An Angel Reese record-setting double-double for LSU against Virginia Tech.

But both coaches in Sunday’s national championship game said it would come down to those stars’ supporting casts.