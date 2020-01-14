It took years — almost seven of them — for a Moss to emerge from the Superdome as a champion, and there was a surreal deja vu to the experience for Thaddeus Moss, the LSU tight end, and his father Monday night.
The stadium was the one in which Thaddeus’ father, Randy Moss, played the final game of an NFL career that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013, Randy’s San Francisco 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens and his career ended without a championship.
That wasn’t going to be Thaddeus’ destiny. He scored two touchdowns on five catches for 36 yards as LSU demolished Clemson in the national championship game. His father, garbed in LSU gear, watched excitedly from the stands as LSU rallied from a 10-point deficit to win.
“I was like, man, we can’t lose,” Thaddeus said (via ESPN). “A Moss finally has to win something.”
A Moss actually won it all, with LSU completing a perfect 15-0 season, something Randy Moss and the New England Patriots failed to do against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.
“It’s crazy how everything comes full circle,” Thaddeus, a 6-foot-3, 249-pound junior, said of the symmetry of his father’s career finale. “That was his last football game, he lost the Super Bowl here, and I was able to win a national championship here and have a big game.”
Dad’s reaction on Twitter was simple. “Full of joy,” he tweeted, along with three heart emoji, early Tuesday morning and he later added, “Proud of deez boys!!” with two more heart emoji.
Moss, 21, who transferred to LSU from North Carolina State, said he’ll decide what comes next, after talking to his father, now an ESPN NFL analyst and commentator, about his future. The deadline for declaring for the NFL draft is Friday.
“I’m thankful to have a father that’s been in my life,” Thaddeus said. “He’s been a great role model, a great mentor. He’s always that strong voice when I need him to be. He’s always been there for me and always will be there for me.
“I have a big decision to make this week, sitting down and clearing my mind, resting my mind and resting my body and making the decision I have to make. Ultimately, it’s my decision, but I’ve already asked him and gotten his opinion. I have that in my head, but I’ll make my decision, and he’ll play a big role in it.”