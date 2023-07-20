LIAM DOYLE wants to improve as a pitcher. It will be difficult not to do that in the Southeastern Conference, he figured.
Doyle, a left-handed college sophomore from Derry, transferred from Coastal Carolina to SEC member Mississippi earlier this month.
“That’s the goal for three years — see how good I can get and see how high I can get drafted,” Doyle said.
Doyle, who was offered the chance to be in the starting rotation for the Rebels, said he is excited to work with longtime Ole Miss pitching coach Carl Lafferty.
Three Ole Miss pitchers were selected in both the 2022 and 2018 MLB drafts and four in the 2019 draft. Over Lafferty’s 16 years with Ole Miss, 40 of the program’s pitchers have gone on to play professionally.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing what he thinks about me,” Doyle said. “What he thinks I need to work on, look for on pitches I need to improve, what I should do with my body to get my body in the perfect shape, things like that. Looking forward to just talking with him and picking his brain to see what he has to offer.”
Ole Miss went 25-29 overall and 6-24 in SEC play last spring, finishing in last place in the conference’s seven-team West Division. A year earlier, the Rebels won their first national championship and finished with a 42-23 overall record.
Doyle, who won the 2022 NHIAA Division I title with Pinkerton Academy, said his freshman campaign at Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference taught him the importance of self confidence and how to fight for a starting role.
For the first time in his baseball career at any level, Doyle opened last spring in the bullpen. While he was unfamiliar with the role, Doyle said he learned how to be ready to enter the game at all times and how college hitters and coaches approach his pitches.
Doyle, whose fastball tops out at 92-94 miles per hour, also has a splitter, cutter and curveball. He settled in with the Chanticleers when worked his way into the starting rotation.
After Coastal Carolina lost a few pitchers due to injury, Doyle made his first collegiate start in a 5-3 victory over Campbell University on April 11. Doyle, who tossed five no-hitters and one perfect game at Pinkerton, allowed one hit and struck out seven over 3⅔ innings en route to the win.
After that start, Doyle became the Chanticleers’ Friday starter, getting the nod in six more games the rest of the season.
“From there, it just took off,” Doyle said. “That’s when I excelled. That’s when I was at my best.”
Doyle went 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA over 56⅓ innings last season, allowing 43 hits and 20 walks alongside 69 strikeouts.
Doyle earned his first collegiate quality start in Coastal Carolina’s 9-3 triumph over Marshall on May 19 — its fifth of a nine-game winning streak — by allowing two hits and two walks and striking out five batters over seven innings. He also started the Chanticleers’ last game of the season — a 13-2 loss to Duke in the NCAA Division I Conway, South Carolina, Regional tournament final on June 5, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk alongside one strikeout in 2⅓ innings.
Doyle struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed two walks and no hits over six innings and 99 pitches in the Chanticleers’ 11-10, 10-inning regional-opening loss to Rider on June 2.
Doyle played with the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod Baseball League for three weeks this summer and will begin training with Ole Miss on Aug. 21.
“I love competition and the SEC is (where) some of us northern kids dream about playing,” Doyle said. “Whether it’s football, baseball or basketball, it’s the best conference in the country and just looking to play against the best kids in the country in front of the greatest fans.”
Brady Day drafted by Atlanta
Brady Day, Doyle’s former Pinkerton baseball teammate, was drafted 369th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round of the MLB Draft two weeks ago.
Day, an infielder and 2020 Pinkerton graduate, was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team after his redshirt sophomore season at Kansas State.
Day, who won the 2020 Futures Collegiate Baseball League title with the Nashua Silver Knights, batted .356 with a .492 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage last year. The Hampstead resident logged three home runs, 26 RBIs, 40 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 49 walks.
Kansas State (35-24, 13-11 Big 12) reached the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Day was named to the all-tournament team after producing a .385/.529/.462 slash line with five runs scored over four postseason games.
Day is playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer. He batted .230 with a home run, six RBIs, 10 runs scored, three stolen bases and 12 walks over his first 31 games with the team.