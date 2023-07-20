Doyle pitching
Buy Now

Pinkerton Academy’s Liam Doyle delivers a pitch during his two-hit shutout of Londonderry in the 2022 NHIAA Division I state championship game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

LIAM DOYLE wants to improve as a pitcher. It will be difficult not to do that in the Southeastern Conference, he figured.

Doyle, a left-handed college sophomore from Derry, transferred from Coastal Carolina to SEC member Mississippi earlier this month.