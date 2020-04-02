University of Maine product and Boston Bruins prospect Jeremy Swayman was among the three players named Thursday as finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to Division I college hockey’s best player.
Swayman, a goalie, was joined by Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich and North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi.
Finalists were picked from an initial list of top-10 candidates by a 30-member committee.
Swayman signed with the Bruins on March 17, forgoing his senior season. Selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL draft, he is also a finalist for the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s most outstanding goalie in Division I.
The other seven Hobey Baker finalists were: UMass forward John Leonard, who led the nation in goals (27); Providence College forward Jack Dugan, who led the country in scoring (52 points), Cornell forward Morgan Barron, Sacred Heart forward Jason Cotton, Boston University defenseman David Farrance, Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay and Minnesota State forward Marc Michaelis.
The winner of the Hobey Baker Award will be announced Saturday, April 11.