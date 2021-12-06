NASHUA -- More than 5,000 women play Division III college basketball. And of those 5,000, Lyric Grumblatt is fifth in the nation with 25.3 points per game.
The Manchester Memorial product is leading a large roster of Granite Staters on a Rivier University team that slowly but surely is building something special.
“I see a lot of myself in her,” said Rivier coach Deanna Purcell. “We have a similar story, and that was something I talked about when I was recruiting her. She could have gone to a Division II school and played, but she’s making an impact at this level. I asked her, ‘Do you want to go and be on a team or do you want to come to a school and leave a legacy, have people know your name and know the things you did?’”
Purcell, a Hudson native and former Alvirne High star, graduated from Rivier in 2015 as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,192 points. She is in her second year coaching at her alma mater and is using a New Hampshire-first approach to bring the Raiders back to the GNAC playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Ten of the 15 players on the roster hail from New Hampshire, and the rest are from Massachusetts. Against league rival Lasell last Thursday, four of the five starters were Granite Staters. Auburn’s Cydney Lessard and Mont Vernon’s Heather Ries have started every game this season along with Grumblatt.
“When I was getting recruited in high school, I didn’t want to come to Rivier because it was in my backyard, it wasn’t my first choice,” Purcell said. “I committed and went somewhere else and realized it wasn’t for me. It feels like it’s too homey, then you get there and realize how valuable it is to play in front of family and friends every home game.”
Grumblatt had 23 points, five rebounds, and five steals in the 72-67 loss to the Lasers. The 1,000-point scorer at Memorial took time in the pandemic to diversify her game and grow as a player. She notched a pair of double-doubles this season and has racked up multiple assists or steals in every game so far this year.
“I think in high school, I was a one-dimensional 3-point shooter, and over the year-and-a-half I had off, I worked on the other parts of my game: getting to the hoop, creating for myself, and it’s paying off,” Grumblatt said.
An added help has been reconnecting on the court with former Memorial teammate Jessica Carrier. A first-year player, Carrier joined Rivier this fall and the friends quickly picked up where they left off in high school.
“We can look at each other and know,” Carrier said. “She can look at me and she knows what I’m going to say or I can look at her and we just nod. She knows.”
Against Lasell, Carrier had the best game of her young career. After working her way into the starting lineup throughout November, Carrier had a 10-rebound, eight-assist outing.
“They are like two peas in a pod,” Purcell said. “When Jess committed here, it was Lyric who was the most excited. They played together for three years at Memorial, so coming back here to play together again in college, the routine you’d expect (after multiple years) they get that now.”
Rivier hosts Mount Holyoke tonight in its last home game of 2021.