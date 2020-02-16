However this season turns out, the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team has had its days, had its moments. Some painful, some exhilarating, some a little bit of both.
A mid-February Sunday in Hartford had all of it in a 2½-hour nutshell, what the Huskies once were, have been in 2019-20 and hope to be. Losing one of their top players to injury early in the game, fighting a talented Memphis team to the finish, and this time closing the deal, UConn prevailed, 64-61, restoring the roar to a full XL Center, 15,564, in AAC men’s basketball.
Where so many times this season the Huskies have done everything but win, this time, they did nothing great, except for what it took down the stretch to get the win. Freshman James Bouknight, after starting 3-for-15, was immense during the final minutes and finished with 17 points. Christian Vital, 5-for-15, picked up all the loose change and scored 23, with nine rebounds, going 10-for-10 from the line, including 4-for-4 during the final nine seconds to ice the game.
UConn (14-11, 5-7 in the AAC) has won “rematches” with Tulsa, Cincinnati and Memphis over the last couple of weeks, a sign the Huskies are playing their best basketball with the conference tournament six games away.
The Huskies, who lost freshman Akok Akok, of Manchester, to an Achilles injury less than a minute into the game, and Tigers staged a thriller, neither team getting out more than six points in front, tough defense on both sides. UConn, after a handful of improved offensive performances, struggled to make shots, but stayed in the game.
UConn took the lead, 49-47, on two Christian Vital free throws with 5:14 left, the eighth lead change of the day. Memphis’ Achiuwa tied it with a dunk and a 3-point play, but Bouknight hit two free throws, and after Vital made a brilliant play to steal the ball at the other end, Bouknight scored a 3-point play of his own to put the Huskies ahead 55-50 with 3:05 left.
UConn started off shooting poorly, missing eight of its first 10 shots, but was staying close to Memphis with good defense. In one one sequence, less than a minute into the game, Akok rose up to block a shot by Precious Achiuwa, but seconds later Akok was down on the floor, in obvious pain.
After several minutes, teammates helped him off the court as he kept his left leg curled. Later, he returned to the bench with a crutch and a knee-length walking boot, in tears, and was comforted by teammates and coaches. He wanted to stay at the game before going to the hospital, but it appeared he suffered a serious Achilles injury.