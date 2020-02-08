Senior from Manchester averages 16.5 points per game, and wants to give back after graduation.
Angelina Marazzi wants to help.
Today, she wants to help the Fitchburg State women’s basketball team find success. Tomorrow, she wants to help teens find pathways to success. She just wants to give back.
“I hope at some point I can work at a nonprofit with adolescents and put people in the right direction and show them what is the right direction before they go down the wrong path and feel alone,” Marazzi said. “I want to be that helping hand that when they have something bad going on in their life they can have somebody to turn to.”
A senior at Fitchburg, the Manchester native has taken the long and winding road toward becoming a 1,000-point scorer for the Falcons. Throughout her basketball career, Marazzi has played for “her reason” and that is her late father.
Marazzi’s father passed from a heart condition while waiting for a transplant when she was just 7 years old.
“I was super close to him even though I was young,” Marazzi said. “He’s still my everything. When I put on my jersey he’s my reason why. I know he’s just rooting for me and watching down the whole time.”
A latecomer to basketball, Marazzi started taking the sport seriously in ninth grade and played at Manchester Memorial before transferring to prep school at Northfield Mount Hermon in Northfield, Mass.
A four-sport performer, Marazzi began her college career close to home at Saint Anselm. However, one year after arriving on The Hilltop, Marazzi transferred to Fitchburg State, in north-central Massachusetts.
“I came here my sophomore year and I changed my major to something that I actually enjoyed, which was human services,” Marazzi said. “In that major I met a lot of great people, and the professors in that field are amazing.”
Along with building relationships around campus, Marazzi blossomed athletically. In her three years with the Falcons, Marazzi is averaging 16.5 points a game and is on pace to finish among the top five scorers in school history.
Marazzi shined against MCLA on Wednesday night. She scored a season-high 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting to lead the Falcons to a 56-41 win.
Along with her success on the court, Marazzi also played a year of softball for the Falcons.
First-year coach Laura Pierce said that Marazzi is everything she could have asked for in a team leader.
“She loves watching film,” Pierce said. “She’s just a hoop junkie. I think that’s important, and sometimes it’s not found at the Division III level. She comes in ready to work every day. On the court, she’s really done a good job of trying to commit to what we’re doing on both ends of the floor. You know day in, day out in practice she’s always a positive leader.”
With just a handful of games left in her college career, the goal now is finish with a flourish for Marazzi. And that means leading the team all the way to the finish line.
“If someone puts their head down, I’m there to pick them up,” Marazzi said. “When I go out there I want to be the best I can be. It never has to be just about me. It’s about one through 10 and going out there and getting the win.”