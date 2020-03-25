Brett Hanson of Manchester, a senior guard on the Florida Southern College men’s basketball team, was named the Division II Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches
A member of the NABC Division II All-America team, Hanson was the leader of a Mocs’ team that finished the season with a 29-2 record, winning both the Sunshine State Conference regular season and tournament championships. Hanson was named the SSC Player of the Year and tournament Most Valuable Player as he averaged 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season. He was also named the D2CCA Player of the Year.
Hanson spent three years at Manchester Central before transferring to the Tilton School. He was part of Central’s 2014 Division I championship squad.
Hanson led the Mocs to a No. 5 national ranking in the NABC poll, and a No. 1 ranking in the NCAA South Region poll. Florida Southern was set to host the South Region bracket of the NCAA Championships.
On Feb. 1, he became the third player in Florida Southern history to record his 2,000th point. He finished his career with 2,238 career points, the third highest total at FSC. He tallied 844 rebounds, sixth in the program’s record book. His 216 steals are fourth best, while his assist total of 439 ranks sixth.