Manchester resident Kur Teng, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, landed a scholarship offer from Michigan State last weekend. Teng announced the news on his Twitter account, where he wrote the following:
“After a visit and a great conversation with Coach Tom Izzo, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!”
Teng attends Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass., and, according to ESPN, is the No. 40 recruit in the Class of 2024. Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Iowa, Miami, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, TCU, Temple, Texas A&M, Washington State and Wichita State are among the other schools that have extended a scholarship offer. He reportedly has offers from more than 20 Division I schools.
Teng was a freshman during the 2019-20 school year, which he spent at Manchester West. He burst onto the scene by scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against Milford in his varsity debut.
After one season at West he transferred to Bradford Christian and reclassified. Bradford Christian is a member of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC).
“He scores at all three levels,”” Bradford Christian coach Vin Pastore told the Union Leader earlier this year. “He’s a very good shooter from deep. He’s got an old-school mid-range game that you don’t find many people have or use, and he can score above the rim. So he scores in all different ways.”