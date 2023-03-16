Ryan Langborg banked in a driving layup with two minutes left to give Princeton its first lead and Arizona missed its final seven shots as the 15th-seeded Tigers shocked the No. 2 Wildcats 59-55 in an NCAA Tournament South Region first-round game on Thursday in Sacramento, California.
Princeton (22-8) finished on a 9-0 run and overcame a 12-point second-half deficit, posting an upset reminiscent of its 1996 first-round victory over defending champion UCLA. Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona (28-7) bowed out after scoring only four points in the final 8:05 to finish with a season-low point total.
Tosan Evbuomwan led Princeton with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Furman 68, Virginia 67: JP Pegues’ 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left lifted 13th-seeded Furman past fourth-seeded Virginia in the first round of the South Region on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.
The historic shot from the right wing gave the Paladins their first NCAA Tournament victory since 1974 after rallying from a four-point deficit in the final 19 seconds.
The Paladins (28-7), who are playing in their first NCAA Tournament since 1980, will face fifth-seeded San Diego State or 12th-seeded Charleston in the second round on Saturday.
Jalen Slawson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Marcus Foster added 14 points. Pegues and Mike Bothwell finished with 11 points apiece for Furman, which won for the 15th time in their past 16 games.
The Cavaliers (25-8) have lost in the first round in three of their past four NCAA Tournaments. Virginia won the national title in 2019.
Alabama 96, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75: Nick Pringle posted a double-double as top-seeded Alabama overcame a poor performance from Brandon Miller to beat 16th-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Birmingham, Ala., in a first-round matchup in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s South Region.
Pringle totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting in just 21 minutes of action for the Crimson Tide (30-5), who will face eighth-seeded Maryland in the second round on Saturday. Mark Sears added 15 points and Jahvon Quinerly went for 13.
Maryland 67, West Virginia 65: Julian Reese led No. 8 seed Maryland with 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over No. 9 West Virginia to tip off South Region action on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama..
Kansas 96, Howard 68: Defending national champion Kansas shifted into high gear in the second half to smother Howard in a first-round game on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.
All-American Jalen Wilson collected 20 points and seven rebounds, freshman Gradey Dick had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals and the top-seeded Jayhawks (28-7) had five players with 10 or more points in the West Region matchup.
San Diego State 63, Charleston 57: Matt Bradley scored 17 points and fifth-seeded San Diego State held off 12th-seeded Charleston in a South Region first-round game on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
Missouri 76, Utah State 65: D’Moi Hodge scored 23 points and had four steals Thursday as No. 7 seed Missouri defeated 10th-seeded Utah State in a first-round game in Sacramento, California.
Arkansas 73, Illinois 63: Arkansas survived a second-half slump to put away Illinois and advance to the second round.
Ricky Council IV scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Razorbacks (21-13).