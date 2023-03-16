NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Princeton vs Arizona

Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson celebrates the NCAA tournament upset victory against Arizona with guard Matt Allocco on Thursday.

 Kelley L Cox

Ryan Langborg banked in a driving layup with two minutes left to give Princeton its first lead and Arizona missed its final seven shots as the 15th-seeded Tigers shocked the No. 2 Wildcats 59-55 in an NCAA Tournament South Region first-round game on Thursday in Sacramento, California.

Princeton (22-8) finished on a 9-0 run and overcame a 12-point second-half deficit, posting an upset reminiscent of its 1996 first-round victory over defending champion UCLA. Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona (28-7) bowed out after scoring only four points in the final 8:05 to finish with a season-low point total.