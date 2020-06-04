DURHAM
Some days, Marty Scarano feels less like the University of New Hampshire’s director of athletics than a crisis manager.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of envisioning conference championship runs for each of the school’s fall programs, Scarano is spending this off-season trying to plan a way for them to safely take the field while working within a decimated budget.
Some days, Scarano is optimistic that UNH’s fall teams will compete.
Others, he is less so.
Scarano, entering his 21st year in his current position at UNH, spends most work days on Zoom conferences with fellow athletic directors in member conferences like America East, the Colonial Athletic Association and Hockey East.
“We knew right away that collaboration and communication was key and if there’s one thing that comes out of this whole crisis is that I think people have learned to communicate and collaborate and collaborate differently,” Scarano said during an interview in his office at the UNH Field House last week.
“All the respective AD (athletic director) groups that I’m associated with have been great. I think the one thing we all realize is that this isn’t the time to get a competitive advantage on someone or necessarily about winning a championship. We’ve all come together in our intention to try to get our student athletes their opportunities regardless of what that is.
“Everyone feels awful for the spring sport kids, particularly seniors. We don’t want to see that happen again if we can do it safely.”
Scarano is working harder than he ever has, he said. Some days, he sits at his office computer in Zoom conferences for four consecutive hours. For the first time in his career, some days actually feel like he is at a job.
“A lot of us (athletic directors) have said, not feeling sorry for ourselves but just stating the facts, this is not what we got into this for,” Scarano said. “But it is what we have to do and as leaders. It’s probably the most important thing we do. And we’re going to be doing this for a while, for a long time: crisis management.”
If UNH’s fall teams do compete, safety protocols will be firmly in place. Typical travel customs will change and capacity limits will be reduced for fan attendance at games.
Athletes and athletic staff will have to adhere to detailed processes and protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Scarano said. Among the school’s number of return-to-school subcommittees, the athletics subcommittee includes four physicians and UNH’s director of sports medicine, Jon Dana.
“I see a scenario, not unlike what you’ve seen, where we’re going to have one entrance to the building, we’re going to have a checkpoint, we’re going to do the protocols ... maybe (take the temperature of) everyone that comes in, have a quick analysis,” Scarano said. “We’ll have all kinds of procedures around the gathering of individuals. Like in the strength and conditioning area, there’s going to have to be a limited amount of people spaced appropriately. Training rooms: same thing.”
For some away game travel, Scarano has informed his coaches that the department plans to take an old-school approach to help limit overnight stays. There is also a possibility, Scarano said, that UNH will cancel some of its away games that involve flying.
“It’s like, conceivably, you’re going to get on a bus, travel 2½ hours-3 hours, play the game, get on a bus, come home, grab a bag lunch and get back to campus,” Scarano said. “And I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing either, frankly. It worked for 100 years in athletics. It will work again.”
Fewer fans will attend some home games, said Scarano. That’s a given. The department is trying to figure out the best social distancing practices for each venue.
“We’re working on those numbers now and again. That’s a whole other exercise that you just try to get your head around,” Scarano said. “It’s one thing saying, ‘OK, we’re going to have an attendance figure of X in the Whittemore Center.’ Then it’s another thing executing it because what do you do at intermission when people get up out of their seats and they walk around the concourse? Do we mandate that everyone wears masks? Do we have the 6 feet social distancing? Do you do 6 feet for everybody or does a family of five come in and sit here together and then you’ve got 6 (feet)?
“These are all the kinds of calculations you have to think about.”
The NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring championships for the 2019-20 school year on March 12 due to the pandemic. Within a 48-hour period, said Scanrano, the UNH athletic department lost $4 million: $1 million in NCAA distribution money and another $3 million in refunded student fees.
That $4 million loss has led to enormous cuts already, Scarano said, including scholarship reductions, uniform purchases and travel adjustments.
“That’s the kind of effect it’s had on the athletic department, let alone the university,” Scarano said.
The $4.6-million planned renovations to the Whittemore Center that were scheduled for this offseason, which included shrinking its Olympic-size rink size of 200-by-100 to 200-by-90 feet, have been put on hold. Upgrades will still be made to the arena’s ice compressors, however, Scarano said. The UNH men’s team has twice postponed games in recent years due to refrigeration issues: its Dec. 6, 2019, game against Merrimack College and Nov. 21, 2014, when it hosted Providence College.
“The floor is still not good,” said Scarano. “The piping and all of that infrastructure. But we’re going to do the very best we can and we’re confident that we’ll have a system that’s going to make viable ice and play the game and take a year and reassess it,” Scarano said. “Although by all indications, the financial implications are going to be two years long, at least. So that’s why I said the other night on (a) Zoom call I don’t see anything happening for two years in regard to the rink, at least.”
The most significant financial consideration for Scarano and his department heading into the fall is the football team’s season opener at FBS and Big 12 member Kansas on Sept. 5.
There is a large guarantee UNH will receive for playing at Kansas but also a large default it would have to pay Kansas if UNH cancels that game, Scarano said. He has sent the contract for the football game to legal counsel for interpretation and plans to call Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long soon to discuss the game.
The Big 12 announced last Monday that voluntary football on-campus activity will be permitted starting June 15. Big 12 member schools were permitted to begin mandatory virtual activities like film study for eight hours per week beginning last week.
Scarano said he suspects UNH will announce start-up protocols for its fall sports teams by early or mid July.
“We’re not in the same situation as the Big 12 right now so we have to have that discussion,” Scarano said. “And hopefully we’re playing on Sept. 5 against Kansas but there’s no guarantee we will.”
Scarano said he’s not sure if the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), the umbrella group of which UNH is a member, will start its season as expected. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Richmond in a CAA game on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Football Bowl Subdivision — schools with big-money TV contracts — are under tremendous pressure to play this fall, Scarano said.
“If there isn’t football this fall, forget the mid-majors like us, the Power Five schools (Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pacific-12 and Southeastern) are in deep, deep financial trouble, which will change the whole culture of NCAA athletics as we know it,” Scarano said. “That’s why there’s a sense of desperation among those guys to play football because they support not just their school, they support the whole darn athletic system as we know it.”
Scarano is optimistic winter sports teams’ schedules will not be significantly trimmed because they have more time and do not face the same obstacles the fall sports teams do. Winter sports athletes arrive on campus when the academic year begins. Those participating in fall sports arrive in August, three weeks prior to the start of classes.
“I think, this is just me speaking, that we’re at more of a better comfort level with hockey and basketball being more intact than the fall sports,” Scarano said. “It’s really that three-week period in August that’s really impacting the fall sports schedules more than anything.”
Scarano must prepare for the possibility that some student athletes from foreign countries or far-off states do not return to campus. The sense he has gotten is that student-athletes are eager to return to Durham but that factor is another what-if to consider.
“Who is to say there isn’t going to be some athletes or some parents who don’t want their children to come back?” Scarano said. “We have to be prepared for that too and we are. Do you hope that (men’s hockey forward) Angus Crookshank shows up and do you hope that (quarterback) Max Brosmer shows up? Yeah, but if they elect not to show up that’s completely their prerogative.”
Crookshank, a junior who scored a team-high 16 goals last season, is from North Vancouver, B.C., and Brosmer, a sophomore who started UNH’s last 10 games last year, is from Roswell, Ga.
Despite his long hours in Zoom conferences, altering travel plans and creating safety protocols for his fall teams, Scarano knows it could all mean nothing if the pandemic prevents safe competition.
“My hope and inclination is that we’re going to remain whole and we’re going to have some semblance of good competition,” Scarano said. “And yeah, we want to compete for championships but I don’t think that’s the No. 1 priority this year. Our No. 1 priority is to get kids on the field and play contests. To me, that’s a win.”