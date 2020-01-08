MANCHESTER — In a game Franklin Pierce led by 20 points with 11:14 remaining in the second half, it took four Isaiah Moore free throws to finally put the game away for the Ravens.
A dominant first 30 minutes turned into a nightmare final 10 for FPU, but the Ravens (9-4, 4-2 NE10) were able to hang on to earn the victory over the Penmen by a 91-86 final.
Foul trouble put SNHU in the bonus with 8:24 to go in the half. The Penmen were trailing 76-64 at that point, but a few minutes later a pair of Shawn Montague free throws pulled SNHU within 10 at 80-70 and sparked a 10-0 run.
Eamonn Joyce concerted a layup through contact to cut it to 80-72. He missed the ensuing free throw but a steal on the other end led to a wide open layup for Jacari Sanders with 5:31 to go. SNHU then stole the inbounds pass and after a missed shot at the rim, Corry Long tipped the ball back up and in to cut the deficit to four.
Another turnover resulted in a Mikey Buscetto layup and suddenly the Penmen were down two.
That’s as close as they would get, though. After trading baskets, Moore calmly sank two free throws to put the Ravens back up by five with 14.3 left. Michael Almonacy responded with free throws of his own with 9.4 to go, but Moore went back to the line and put the game on ice.
Overall, SNHU shot 14-of-17 from the free throw line and made four threes in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the shooting accuracy the Ravens showed in the first half when they shot 51.5% from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc on 12 attempts.
Doyin Fadojutimi led FPU with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Falu Seck added 20 points while Moore had 16 and seven assists.
Almonacy was SNHU’s leading scorer with 19. Montague finished with 14 and nine rebounds