NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Back on Nov. 20, Southern New Hampshire routed Stonehill College, 77-61, in a Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division game.
What transpired on Saturday at Merkert Gym was the polar opposite as the Skyhawks barely edged the Penmen, 78-75.
Will Moreton scored a game-high 27 points while Brandon Twitty added 14 as the Skyhawks (17-11, 13-6) remained in contention for first place in the division.
Arguably the lone saving grace was that the Penmen (15-11, 8-10) already had qualified for the conference tournament.
“With tiebreakers we’re already in,” Penmen coach Jack Perri said. With Bentley’s win over Franklin Pierce on Saturday, the Penmen will be the fifth seed in the playoffs.
Michael Almorancy led Southern New Hampshire with 23 points while Eamon Joyce added 16 and Shawn Montague 15.
“They’re playing way better,” Perri said of Stonehill. “Their seniors have really stepped up. They’re a talented team and they don’t make a ton of mistakes. They have some talented guards.
“They were 8 for 16 on threes so they’re pretty disciplined with that.”
If there was one statistic that bit the Penmen it was their lack of proficiency at the free-throw line.
The Penmen began play converting only 67.7 percent of their free-throw attempts. At the risk of using a golf metaphor, they shot way over par at the line Saturday as they connected on a frigid 50 percent (11-for-22).
Conversely the Skyhawks shot a blistering 95.2 percent (20-for-21) from the stripe.
“The free throw shooting clearly was the key,” Perri said. “We go 11-for-22 and they go 20-for-21 and that’s why we’re sitting here with a loss.
“Eamon Joyce has been really, really sick and he goes 5-for 10. He’s not a 50 percent free-throw shooter. Whatever the case may be, he missed a bunch. Corey Long’s a better free-throw shooter than that (2-for-5). We practice enough. They should be confident enough to make them. We get there a lot and we have to knock them down.
“I said to my team you’ve got to start making free throws if you want to win some games.”
The Penmen only led once in the first half, on Almonacy’s jumper, as the team found it difficult to produce high-percentage shots against the Skyhawks’ zone defense (Southern New Hampshire shot a modest 46.4 percent in the half).
At one point Stonehill led 16-14 but then went on an 11-2 run, which increased its lead to 27-16.
Southern New Hampshire countered with an 8-0 run due in part to Stonehill turnovers.
When Joyce drove in for a layup the Penmen sliced their deficit to 27-25 but that was as close as they got in the half.
A three-point basket by Andrew Sims and a three-point play by Moreton enabled Stonehill to build a 36-29 lead at the half.
Fortunately for the Penmen they were able to force Stonehill into 10 turnovers, otherwise their deficit might have been larger.
The Penmen commenced the second half by slapping a 12-4 run on the Skyhawks and eventually tied the game at 41-41 on a steal and subsequent layup by Montague.
But seemingly in an eye blink the Skyhawks broke the tie and forged their first double-digit lead (59-49) of the game — the last six points coming on treys by Owen Chose and Twitty.
Southern New Hampshire, to its credit, kept chipping away due in part to the play of Almonacy, Long and Joyce and actually took a three-point lead (68-65) with 7:28 left in regulation.
The Penmen’s last lead was 74-72 but the Skyhawks overcame that on baskets by Chose and Moreton plus two free throws by Chose.
Almonacy’s last-gasp three clanged off the rim at the buzzer.
“We got a great look at the end but it just didn’t go down,” Perri said.