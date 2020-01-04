St. Anselm builds a 16-point first-half lead and lets it get away.
WALTHAM, Mass. — Different game, similar result for the Saint Anselm men’s basketball team.
All year long the Hawks have been trying to find consistency. At times they look great and at others they do not. That was the case once again in their 76-65 loss to Bentley on Saturday.
“I thought it was a tale of two different teams, which is sort of what we were,” Saint Anselm coach Keith Dickson said. “We played really well for 17 minutes and then really poorly for 23 minutes. It has sort of been the story of our season. We have flashes of playing very well and then we have stretches that are really bad and we end up on the wrong side of the outcome.”
The Hawks (7-5, 3-2 NE10) indeed played well for the majority of the first half, highlighted by a 15-0 run that spanned nearly three minutes. They were at their best getting out in transition with either Chris Paul putting pressure on the rim or Danny Evans and Tyler Arbuckle hitting threes.
Saint Anselm led 40-24 with 3:33 remaining in the half, but those remaining minutes belonged to Bentley. The Falcons outscored the Hawks 12-2 to cut the halftime deficit to 42-36 and a Jordan Mello-Klein fadeaway three from the right corner as time expired shifted the momentum.
“To go on the road and to win games when things start to go bad, you need a certain level of maturity and toughness,” Dickson said. “We have exhibited none of that. We’ve really been a team where when we play well and things are going our way, we’re OK. We’ve lost a couple games like this where we were ahead and then started to lose it and couldn’t get ourselves back over the top. That was sort of what happened again today.”
Bentley (12-2, 4-1 NE10) started to pull away five minutes into the second half. With the score 48-47, the Falcons ripped off 10 unanswered points, five of which were scored by Mello-Klein, who finished with a game-high 24 points. Bentley’s season-long leading scorer Chris Hudson came alive in the second half as well, scoring 13 of his 21 over the final 20 minutes.
“In the first half we stopped them (on defense) a little bit and in the second half we really didn’t stop them,” Dickson said. “Now you’re taking the ball out of bounds (which limits transition opportunities). They sort of had their way with us around the basket.”
Tyler Arbuckle led Saint Anselm with 21 points. Paul finished with 18. Danny Evans had 13.
The Hawks will look to get back on track Wednesday with a home game against Assumption.
Lady Hawks fall 71-68
Peyton Steinman’s game-tying three point attempt was just a little long in No. 4/6 Saint Anselm’s 71-68 loss to Bentley on Saturday, clanging off the rim as time expired.
Sixteen seconds earlier, Bentley’s Ella Thompson knocked down a jumper from the right elbow to give her team a one -point lead. The Hawks turned it over on their ensuing possession and immediately fouled Megan Lewis, who went to the free throw line and sank both attempts.
Jaffrey’s Maddy Springfield finished with three points, four rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 11 minutes for a Bentley team that took sole possession of first place in the NE-10 with the win.