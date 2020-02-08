Things are looking up for the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team after picking up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats led wire to wire as they defeated Stony Brook 81-64 to improve to 11-11 overall and 4-5 in America East. The Seawolves entered the game second in the league with a 16-8 overall record. The win kept UNH in the hunt for a home game in the first round of the America East tournament.
UNH led by as many as 22 in the game and held Stony Brook to 4-for-28 shooting in the first half.
“After last year, we started talking to the returning players about how we were going to try to rebuild this,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “Everything in the offseason was predicated about being a better defensive team and a better rebounding team. We just had to be a tougher team, and I think we’ve done all three of those.”
The Wildcats outscored Stony Brook 35-14 in the first half and didn’t let the Seawolves get closer than nine in the second half. The UNH defense was a pest all game and held Stony Brook to 28.8% from the field, 13.4% under its season average. The Wildcats did this despite playing just seven. UNH has not been a deep team, but every player in the rotation has a role and executed it perfectly.
Whether it was sophomore guard Marque Maultsby, who played 38:50 and had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists, or senior guard Mark Carbone, who played just 11:27 but was a key cog in UNH breaking Stony Brook’s press in the second half, every Wildcat played their role to perfection on Saturday.
Maultsby and junior Sean Sutherlin kept the team humming all game long. Both players are able to play both guard positions so the Wildcats were able to change the look of their offense throughout the game. Sutherlin finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“I think what’s going under the radar here is how good Marque Maulstby’s playing,” Herrion said. “He’s playing real well. Sean’s been struggling offensively. I think he adjusted really well. And Mark Carbone was really big for us late in the game to help us against the press.”
“I just feel like it’s the way we practice every day,” UNH junior Josh Hopkins said. “We push each other every day, even if we’re just shooting. Everybody’s trying to encourage each other. I feel like this team is probably one of the closest teams I’ve been on.”
Offensively, no one played better than Chris Lester. The senior forward came off the bench and scored a career-high 22 points to pace the Wildcats. Hopkins added 13.
Coming into the game, UNH was second nationally in rebounds per game (42.43) and defensive rebounds per game (30.76). While Stony Brook narrowly outrebounded the Wildcats 46-44, UNH won the defensive glass 32-26.
“Sometimes the ball’s not going to go in the bucket, but we’ve got to do the things we work on every day,” Lester said. “We’re a top rebounding team in the country. That’s what we built this foundation on. When the shots fall, and we get the two together, we can be a really scary team.”
The Wildcats travel to Vermont and UMBC next week before returning to Durham on Feb. 20 against Hartford.
“It’s the stretch run,” Herrion said. “We know where we are. I said to the players it’s not that you have to win this game, it’s that you should want to win this game. I give the kids a lot of credit. They came out ready to play. Big win.”