A third-period surge from the Dartmouth men’s hockey team led by junior Quin Foreman came up just short in a 4-3 loss at Union’s Messa Rink in Schenectady, N.Y., Saturday night.
The Dutchmen (7-18-3, 5-10-1 ECAC Hockey) got the scoring started 15:27 into the opening period thanks to Owen Farris. Senior Will Graber got the Big Green (10-8-4, 7-6-2 ECAC Hockey)on the board with a beautiful individual effort, dangling the goalie and defense before depositing a backhand into the top of the net for his seventh of the year.
The tie lasted just 21 seconds as Christian Sanda put Union up a goal again. Gabriel Seger made it 3-1 at 12:46, while Sean Harrison found the back of the net with just one-tenth of a second on the clock in the second period to build the home team’s lead to three, 4-1.
Foreman notched his ninth of the season and second of the weekend with a power-play tally in the third period with Graber and Drew O’Connor picking up the helpers. Foreman netted his 10th season just four and a half minutes later to cut the deficit to one as he threw a puck on net that bounced off the skate of a Dutchmen defender in the crease and into the goal.
Graber picked up another assist on the final goal of the night for a three-point contest, while Matt Baker earned the other helper.
Adrian Clark finished the night with 34 saves as Union outshot the Green and White, 38-22.