Drew O’Connor and Daniel Warpecha had goals for Dartmouth in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Harvard on Friday night at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
Jack Badini, Austin Wong, Nick Abruzzese, Jack Drury, John Farinacci and Nathan Krusko all scored for Harvard (11-7-4), which got 22 saves from Mitchell Gibson.
Warpecha’s goal at 5:53 of the third period gave Dartmouth hope as it cut Harvard’s lead to 3-2, but the Crimson scored the three goals over the final 5:13 of the game.
Adrian Clark made 22 stops for Dartmouth (10-9-4).
Dartmouth is off until next Friday.