Benton Maass scored two goals as the University of New Hampshire scored four goals in the third period to take a 6-3 win over the University of Vermont in Hockey East play Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The teams play again Saturday night at 7.
Joseph Cipollone put UNH on the board at 3:11 with his first goal of the season, assisted by Joe Hankinson and Lucas Herrmann. Vermont’s Max Kaufman struck at 10:20 to tie the game at 1-1, assisted by Derek Lodermeier and Christian Evars. Maass then scored his first on the night, his second of the season, at 12:30 to put UNH up 2-1. Anthony Wyse and Liam Blackburn assisted.
William Lemay’s goal with 54 seconds left in the second period got UVM even at 2-2. Matt Alvaro and Alex Esposito assisted.
The Wildcats (14-11-2) scored the first three goals of the third period to take control. Angus Crookshank scored his 13th of the season from Patrick Grasso and Lucas Herrmann to make it 3-2. Grasso scored his 12th of the season on the power play at 7:45, assisted by Max Gildon and Jackson Pierson, to make it 4-2, and Maass scored his second of the game at 13:14, assisted by Filip Engaras and Liam Blackburn, to make it 5-2 in UNH’s favor.
Andrew Lucas got one back for Vermont (3-19-4) at 14:59, assisted by Simon Boyko and Lemay, but Filip Engaras closed it out with 17 seconds to play with an empty-net goal, his sixth of the year, from Blackburn and Liam MacAdams.
Bedford’s Mike Robinson made 23 saves for UNH, while Stefanos Lekkas stopped 19 shots for Vermont.