WALTHAM, Mass. — Up 13 points at halftime, and 15 early in the second half, it was all going right for Franklin Pierce.
The Ravens were shooting 48% from the field and had found ways to break the St. Thomas Aquinas College press.
Basketball is a 40-minute game, though, and in the final 20 minutes, the seventh-seeded Spartans put on a comeback to be remembered, anchored by excellent shooting and a stifling press, and beat the second-seeded Ravens 76-69 Saturday at Bentley University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I think they wore us down a little bit,” said Franklin Pierce coach David Chadbourne. “We knew they were going to try and wear us down and they did.”
It all went wrong for the Ravens in the middle portion of the second half. A Max Zegarowski three put Franklin Pierce back up 13 with 14:40 to go before the Spartans went supernova.
Just 2:26 later, the Spartans’ deficit was three and Franklin Pierce was on the ropes. The Ravens kept the lead for another four minutes before a jumper from Elijah Bovell put the Spartans ahead for good.
The Spartans outscored the Ravens 14-5 over a stretch of 7:05 to open an eight-point lead with 3:52 to play. Franklin Pierce cut the deficit to three but could get no closer.
The Spartans shot 7-for-14 from long distance in the second half to power the offense. Demetre Roberts led St. Thomas Aquinas with a game-high 20 points.
“We’ve been here before,” Roberts said. “Second half, our goal was to never put our head down. We play with an underdog mentality. That helped us get back into the game and we got the W.”
Franklin Pierce got 17 points from Zegarowski and 14 points from Mohamed Traore. Isaiah Moore had 11 points and five assists. Moore, who came in averaging 23 points a game, battled cramping issues throughout the contest.
“Isaiah couldn’t play much the second half, or play effectively in the second half,” Chadbourne said. “He kept cramping. We’re not making excuses; they’re a very good team. We had to be healthy and right in order to make this a better result for us.”
It was the first NCAA tournament appearance for the Ravens since 2014 and came on the heels of the second Northeast-10 championship appearance in program history a week ago.
The future looks bright as the team returns all five starters and multiple bench players as well.
“If we can make it this far, imagine how far we can make it next year,” Zegarowski said. “Our bench was really short today, and that made the starting five have tired legs. Imagine next year with everyone back and the people who aren’t able to play this year. I think we have a bright future, and I’m looking forward to that.”