WALTHAM, Mass. — After a season that went in fits and bursts, it all ended with a fizzle for the Saint Anselm men’s basketball team.
The Hawks couldn’t make the run needed to battle back against sixth-seeded New Haven in the second half and fell to the Chargers 78-70 Saturday at Bentley University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I think it’s always tough when it ends,” Saint Anselm coach Keith Dickson said.
“(Today’s) game was sort of how our whole year has gone. It was a fight, fight, fight, fight, and ultimately we didn’t make enough plays to get it done.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with both teams leading before the Chargers pulled out to a 36-33 advantage heading to halftime.
The game turned in the second half as the Hawks couldn’t get key stops on the defensive end. For the first 12 minutes of the second half, Saint Anselm’s deficit ranged from two to seven points.
New Haven kept finding ways to stay ahead and eventually put the game away with a 14-5 run inside the final five minutes to open a 14-point lead. The Chargers had four players in double figures, led by 19 points from Quashawn Lane.
“I just think we just didn’t make shots certain possessions that were key to swing the momentum of the game,” Saint Anselm senior Chris Paul said. “Like coach said, they just made a few more plays than us. It’s basketball. Last time we were down there (New Haven), it was down to the wire and we made one more play than them.”
Paul had a sparkling performance, putting in a game-high 24 points and pulling down a team-high eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the senior who ended his career as one of the all-time great players in Hawks history.
His 1,947 points are good for fifth all-time in school history, and his 818 rebounds are sixth in program history.
“I think it’s just a blessing that I even found myself in New Hampshire,” Paul said while trying to hold back tears. “Saint Anselm College has been nothing but special to me since I stepped foot on that campus. Coach Dickson believed in me when not a lot of people did. It’s just a blessing to step on the court with that Saint Anselm uniform.”
The loss capped the Hawks’ season at 17-11 and was the end of the careers for Paul, Gustav Suhr-Jessen and Alonzo Jackson, who all played roles in the Hawks’ run to the Final Four in 2019 and Northeast-10 title in 2020.
The backcourt duo of Miles Tention and Tyler Arbuckle will return for a rebuilding Saint Anselm squad next year. Tention said he understands the responsibility that will be on his shoulders next season.
“I’ve been here four years and seen a lot of really good players,” Tention said. “I know the work ethic that it takes and the mindset you (need) to really lead a team. I’m excited. There’s a lot of opportunity ahead for a lot of guys in that locker room. It’s about getting to work, keeping your head down, and grinding.”