The Keene State men’s basketball team had so many guys miss time this season that 12 different players started games. The Owls lost their best player for the start of the Little East Conference tournament and had to hit the road to end it. Keene State overcame all those obstacles and won the LEC title in the process, earning the program’s seventh trip to the Division III NCAA tournament.
The Owls’ reward for all that hard work? A first-round game against No. 20 Swarthmore on its home court in Swarthmore, Pa. The Garnet are 22-5 this year, were the national runner-up in 2019 and reached the Elite 8 in 2018.
“I think what separates Swarthmore from every other program is that they’re as meticulous or more meticulous than anybody else in the country,” KSC coach Ryan Cain said. “Every single detail in a practice, every single detail in their offense and defense, is absolutely perfect. They’re going to warm up better than any team in the country, they’re going to stretch better than any team in the country, and that’s just the nature of who they are and the way they play.”
The Garnet will certainly have an advantage playing at home at Tarble Pavilion in Swarthmore, which is just outside of Philadelphia, but Keene State (20-6) has proven it can win in tough places. The Owls rolled to a 79-56 win in the LEC semifinals at Eastern Connecticut State, handing the Warriors just their second home loss of the season. And KSC did one better in the final, beating No. 24 UMass-Dartmouth on its home floor, 71-69 in overtime, which was the Corsairs’ first and only home loss of the season.
“This is a tough place to play at … but we came out here with a lot of energy and we came here to win,” said KSC senior James Anozie, who was named the LEC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
And Swarthmore isn’t the only program with previous NCAA experience and success. The Owls reached the big dance as recently as 2019 and they reached the Elite 8 in 2017, when they finished the season ranked No. 11 in the d3hoops.com Top 25 poll.
“I think (the past experience) puts you in a position where you understand how well you’re going to have to play and what you’re going to need to do to be competitive in a game like that against a team like that,” Cain said. “There’s also an element of our guys knowing that we’ve had success in situations like this that give them some confidence that they’re capable of doing something similar, but obviously each year, each team is its own team. We have a lot of new guys that haven’t necessarily been there before, so it will be a great opportunity for those guys to play on this type of stage and see how they can perform.”
Some Owls had to step up in the LEC quarterfinals with the team’s leader, Jeff Hunter, on the sideline. Rhode Island College built a 12-point lead after the first half, KSC’s largest halftime deficit of the season, but the Owls came back for a 76-74 win with Octavio Brito (21 points, 11 rebounds), Mason Jean Baptiste (19 points, three assists) and Anozie (11 points, 13 rebounds) leading the way.
“That was against two of the more talented guards in our league, so it was really cool that we were able to find a way to get that one,” Cain said. “And it put us in a position where we get a boost from getting (Hunter) back in the next game when we’ve already played well.”
Hunter, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the semifinal win at Eastern Connecticut, and he followed that with 19 points, 13 rebounds and the game-winning dunk on an alley-oop from Nate Siow in the final at UMass-Dartmouth. Anozie had 19 points and 11 boards in the final, giving him a double-double in all three LEC tourney games.
Anozie, a 6-6 senior center, was named the LEC Player of the Week on Monday thanks to that tournament run, and on Tuesday Hunter was named First Team All-LEC and to the All-LEC Defensive Team, and Brito was named the LEC Rookie of the Year. It’s the second straight season for the First Team and Defensive Team honors for Hunter, who led the team in scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (10.2 per game). Brito, a 6-4 guard, averaged 12.2 ppg and 5.0 rpg, shot 45.7% from the floor and is the third player in KSC program history to earn Rookie of the Year honors.
Saint Anselm, FPU in NE-10 semis
Defending NE10 champ Saint Anselm (17-9) is back in the conference tournament semifinals thanks to an 81-79 overtime win against New Haven in the quarterfinals that saw senior Chris Paul drop a career-high 40 points for the Hawks. Saint Anselm, the No. 3 seed in the Northeast Division, will travel to Bentley (20-4) for Thursday’s semi. The Falcons are ranked No. 16 in the most recent NABC Top 25 poll and beat Saint Rose, 93-65, in the quarters.
New Haven scored the first five points in overtime against Saint Anselm, but the Hawks closed with a 10-3 run capped by Paul’s game-winning layup with two seconds left. The senior then picked off the inbound pass to seal the win.
Franklin Pierce is still alive on the other side of the NE10 bracket and will face Pace, the No. 1 seed in the Southwest Division, in the semifinal. The Ravens, the No. 2 seed in the Northeast, claimed an 86-73 win against Assumption in the quarters behind a game-high 23 points from Isaiah Moore and 16 points from Maxwell Zegarowski. Pace beat Stonehill, 83-73, in its quarterfinal matchup.
Moore led the NE10 in scoring this year with 22.8 points per game, was second in assists in 5.8 and on Monday he was named the NE10 Player of the Year. FPU coach David Chadbourne was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for the second time and FPU’s Mohamed Traore (13.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg) was named to the All-Rookie team.
Saint Anselm’s Paul (19.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.7 apg) was also named to the First Team All-NE10 and his teammate, senior Miles Tention (14.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), was named to the Second Team.
UNH hosting league quarterfinal
The University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team earned a home game in the first round of the America East tournament with its 64-48 win on Tuesday night at UMass Lowell. But the Wildcats still have to wait and see what seed they are and whom they’ll be hosting in Sunday’s 1p.m. first-round contest at Lundholm Gymnasium.
UNH (15-12 overall, 10-8 in conference) will either play No. 3 or No. 4, depending on the outcome of Thursday’s Lowell at Hartford game. If the ’Cats are No. 3, they will likely face Binghamton, a team they beat twice this season. If they’re No. 4, it will probably be Albany, a team they split with this season.
Either way, UNH is playing its best ball as it heads to the postseason. The Wildcats have won three straight and five of their last seven, and they were very impressive on Tuesday. They led by 19 at the half, went 8-for-18 shooting 3-pointers and had three players finish with 13 points – Jayden Martinez, Marco Foster and Nick Johnson.