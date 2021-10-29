Men's hockey: No. 8 Providence blasts UNH, 6-1 From The University of New Hampshire Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Six different players scored a goal for the Friars as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team fell to No. 8 Providence, 6-1, on Friday night at Schneider Arena.The Wildcats fall to 2-4-0 (0-2-0 HEA) and the Friars improve to 6-2-0 (3-0-0 HEA).The teams will meet again, this time at the Whittemore Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage