Merrimack College built a four-goal lead and held off UNH 5-2 in Hockey East action on Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Wildcats, who dropped to 3-8-1. Merrimack improved to 2-7-0.
The teams play again Saturday at 4 p.m. in North Andover, Mass.
Goals by Liam Walsh, Patrick Holway, Ben Brar and Zach Vinnell gave Merrimack a 4-0 lead after two periods.
UNH responded with third-period goals by Eric MacAdams (power play) at 6:45, and less than two minutes later by Patrick Grasso, who tucked home a rebound of his own shot that hit the post.
UNH went to the power play with two minutes remaining and pulled goalie Mike Robinson for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Conor Lovett put the game on ice with an empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining.
Robinson made 31 saves, to 16 for Merrimack's Zach Borgiel.