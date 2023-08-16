Joe Eichman

Merrimack’s Joe Eichman, a defensive back for UNH, takes a moment during Wednesday’s Media Day at Wildcat Stadium.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

DURHAM -- A player joined the University of New Hampshire football team this summer who will likely have an immediate impact in the defensive secondary. In fact, he’s good enough to start. His name is Joe Eichman.

Technically, Eichman is “rejoining” the program since he’s played at UNH for the last five years, but there was a time, albeit brief, when it appeared the Wildcats wouldn’t have him this season.