NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional- Miami (FL) vs Texas

Jordan Miller had a perfect night, going 7-for-7 from the field and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line, to lift fifth-seeded Miami to an 88-81 victory over No. 2 seed Texas in the Midwest Region final.

Miami qualified for its first Final Four in program history, joining Florida Atlantic and San Diego State as teams making their debuts in 2023. The last time three teams made their Final Four debut in the same tournament was in 1970, when Jacksonville (with future NBA star Artis Gilmore), St. Bonaventure (with Bob Lanier) and New Mexico State (with Sam Lacey) debuted.