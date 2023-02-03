IF YOU examine Jim Migneault’s work resume as well as his coaching resume, you’ll quickly realize that he’s spent a good chunk of his life helping kids. In many cases, kids who, for whatever reason, are in a tough situation.
So when Rivier University parted ways with men’s basketball coach Lance Bisson last month and Migneault was asked to take over the program on an interim basis, his answer was predictable.
“I said ‘yes’ because I’ve been working with the kids,” Migneault said. “They’re still kids to me. I couldn’t just leave them hanging.
“I had no idea it was going to happen. I just got a call at work and they asked me to be the interim coach.”
Perhaps no basketball coach in New Hampshire knows Migneault better than Marty Edwards, who is in his second season as the boys basketball coach at Hollis-Brookline. Edwards and Migneault were basketball teammates at Bishop Guertin High School, and Edwards was Migneault’s assistant coach when Migneault was BG’s head coach from 2007-08 to 2015-16.
Migneault, 65, had a 113-87 record at BG, and directed the Cardinals to the Division I championship in 2011. It was the program’s first championship since 1983.
“Above all the things, the kids love him,” Edwards said. “I know there are outsiders who will look at him and say certain things about how animated he is during games, but he’s a motivator. He pushes kids and I think it’s what kids need. People call it old school, but kids need to be pushed. Especially today’s kids. Kids need discipline.
“I’ve been sitting with Jimmy at night having a beer and he gets calls from kids he coached 15 years ago asking him about life and advice and everything. He genuinely takes an interest in every kid. He’s got a huge heart.”
One of Migneault’s first coaching positions was with the Midnight League, which began in Glenarden, Maryland. That program was formed, in part, to keep young men out of trouble, especially between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when crime rates in that area were high.
“Got kids off the street,” Migneault said. “Crime went down a lot during that time frame. It was a very worthwhile thing.”
Migneault currently works with MY TURN, a nonprofit organization that helps disadvantaged youth develop skills, goals, and self-confidence through alternative education, post-secondary planning, career exploration, and employment training.
He coached basketball through the Boys Club while he lived in Maryland. In addition, he was an assistant coach for Duval High School in Lanham, Maryland, and helped Duval win the Maryland Class 3A state championship in 1991 and 1994.
In addition to his time at BG, Migneault’s New Hampshire coaching career includes stops as the head coach at Merrimack High School (1996-97 to 2001-02), Raymond High School (2005-06 to 2006-07) and Trinity High School (2017-18 to 2018-19).
Before taking the Trinity job, Migneault spent one season as an assistant coach at Rivier. He returned to Rivier as an assistant on Bisson’s staff after his two seasons at Trinity.
Rivier entered Saturday’s home game against Albertus Magnus with a 2-20 record, but Migneault said the team has played hard since he took over on Jan. 18. Among Rivier’s setbacks since then are a one-point loss to Anna Maria (75-74) on Jan. 21, and a six-point loss to Norwich (78-72) on Jan. 28.
“I really do enjoy it,” Migneault said. “I guess we’re going to talk at the end of the year and see where they want to go (in terms of a head coach). If they do decide to ask me, I would definitely take it.”
Migneault helped recruit Goffstown guard Rob Baguidy to Rivier last year, and said the Rivier program can have sustained success if it can attract good local players.
“If we could get some more people like him, I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “(Plymouth State) has done well over the years with local kids. It’s just a matter of finding a way to get them to want to come play at Riv. (Winning) is going to help.”
According to Edwards, one of Migneault’s strengths as a coach is getting the most out of his players. Because of his local connections, Edwards said, Mig-neault would be a good long-term fit for Rivier.
“I love Lance, but if somebody was going to get the job, I’m glad it was Jimmy because he’s a motivator,” Edwards said. “If they allow him to stay there, I think he’ll do a great job.
“Jimmy always said, ‘I will help any kid, anytime, anywhere.’ That truly is who he is. Whether it’s basketball or life. Kids gravitate to him.”