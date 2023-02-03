Migneault

IF YOU examine Jim Migneault’s work resume as well as his coaching resume, you’ll quickly realize that he’s spent a good chunk of his life helping kids. In many cases, kids who, for whatever reason, are in a tough situation.

So when Rivier University parted ways with men’s basketball coach Lance Bisson last month and Migneault was asked to take over the program on an interim basis, his answer was predictable.