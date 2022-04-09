Minnesota State’s Lucas Sowder, left, congratulates defenseman Benton Maass after Maass’ second-period goal against Minnesota in Thursday night’s NCAA semifinal in Boston. The goal by Maass, a UNH transfer, helped the Mavericks tie the game on their way to a 5-1 victory. Minnesota State played Denver for the crown on Saturday night.
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay played for a national championship Saturday night a day after winning the Hobey Baker Award.
McKay received the award, given annually to the best player in men’s Division I hockey, on Friday night. He became the first goaltender to be honored since Ryan Miller of Michigan State in 2001.
McKay is the first Minnesota State player to win the award. His Mavericks played Denver in the championship of the Frozen Four in Boston on Saturday night after defeating Minnesota 5-1 in one national semifinal on Thursday night.
“I’m just super honored,” McKay, 24, said. “It’s very humbling, and I don’t really think it’s sunk in yet, to be honest. I’m just super excited.”
This season, McKay became the first goalie in men’s hockey history to record 34 career shutouts. His 113 wins rank second all-time, and he set an NCAA season record with 37 wins during this campaign.
A senior, McKay has not been drafted by any NHL team.