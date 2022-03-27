Minnesota tops Western Michigan to reach Frozen Four Staff Report Mar 27, 2022 Mar 27, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The University of Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four Sunday with a 3-0 win over Western Michigan in the Worcester Regional final.Matthew Knies, Aaron Huglen and Blake McLaughlin scored for Minnesota.Justen Close made 24 saves to record the shutout for the Golden Gophers.With the win, Minnesota advanced to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2014.Boston's TD Garden will host the Frozen Four April 7-9.Minnesota will face Minnesota State in one semifinal. Denver will face the winner of Sunday night's matchup between Quinnipiac and Michigan. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage