Ohio State football let a golden opportunity to play for a national championship slip through its fingers.
What else is new?
After losing the Fiesta Bowl 29-23 to Clemson on Saturday night, the 2019 Buckeyes will not be known as one of the best Ohio State teams of all time.
Despite beating five ranked teams and outscoring opponents by more than 33 points per game en route to a 39th Big Ten championship, Ohio State will remain at eight national titles for another year.
Instead of rivaling the 1968 and 2014 squads (among others) that got the job done, the ’19 Buckeyes’ peers will be the teams of ’69, ’73, 2015 and others that came up just short.
“Tough to go into a locker room with such a great team who played their hearts out and not be able to celebrate a victory, but our guys played hard,” said head coach and Manchester native Ryan Day. “Certainly feeling a range of emotions right now: Proud, sad and certainly angry.”
The Buckeyes led Clemson 16-0 in the second quarter and had a massive yardage advantage, but they settled for field goals on three red zone possessions, one of which included a dropped screen pass by J.K. Dobbins that could have gone the distance if he caught it.
“I just know when two great teams get together, it comes down to a few plays, and it did again tonight,” Day said. “But this was a very strange game. I thought our guys played really well. I thought we played well.
“Clemson, give them credit. They have a really good team, and the defending national champs. They do a great job. (Quarterback Trevor) Lawrence came down and had a great drive at the end of the game, and they did a good job on defense. But again, I’m very, very disappointed we weren’t able to win this game.”