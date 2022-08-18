191103-spt-unhvillanova_AMSB3072

University of New Hampshire head coach Rick Santos will face a confident Monmouth team in the season opener on Sept. 1.

 

Although it was picked to finish 10th in the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason poll, the Monmouth football program has plenty of confidence entering its first season in the 13-team CAA. At least that’s how it sounded Wednesday at the team’s media day.

Monmouth, which will open the regular season Sept. 1 at the University of New Hampshire, has competed in the Big South Conference since 2013, but is preparing for its inaugural season in the CAA. Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said his team isn’t intimidated by the move to the CAA or by the opponents the Hawks will face this season.