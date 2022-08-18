Although it was picked to finish 10th in the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason poll, the Monmouth football program has plenty of confidence entering its first season in the 13-team CAA. At least that’s how it sounded Wednesday at the team’s media day.
Monmouth, which will open the regular season Sept. 1 at the University of New Hampshire, has competed in the Big South Conference since 2013, but is preparing for its inaugural season in the CAA. Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said his team isn’t intimidated by the move to the CAA or by the opponents the Hawks will face this season.
“It’s a season of a lot of excitement here at Monmouth football, this being our first year in the Colonial Athletic Association,” Callahan said. “We’re very excited about it. There are a lot of unknowns. A lot of new opponents, although some are familiar teams, but not necessarily teams we’ve played in our recent history.
“Every week is probably going to be a learning experience for us and we’re excited about the challenges that it brings. We’re also excited to play in one of the top, if not the top, FCS conference in the country. … We feel we belong here.”
Monmouth will be facing a UNH team that’s in transition as well, since Rick Santos replaced Sean McDonnell as the program’s head coach following the 2021 season. The Wildcats won their first three games last season, but then lost eight in a row.
Monmouth posted a 7-4 record in the Big South last season, and returned four offensive starters, seven defensive starters and three specialists from that team. Quarterback Tony Muskett is among the returnees. Muskett is entering his third season as the team’s starting QB – that includes the 2021 spring season – and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of the 15 college games he’s played. He’s passed for 3,690 yards and 34 touchdowns in those 15 games, and was intercepted eight times.
Muskett said there’s enough talent in the Monmouth locker room to win the CAA championship
“As Coach Cal was saying, it’s very physical and every week’s a battle (in the CAA),” he said. “There’s like five or six teams every year that are good enough to be playoff teams and so you have to come into every week knowing that it’s going to be a dogfight. … It’s just a matter of focus every week. How locked in are we? How do we execute on a week-to-week basis? If we do those things I think we’ll be just fine.”
Callahan is in his 30th season as Monmouth’s head coach and is the only head coach in the program’s history. He’s guided the Hawks to three FCS playoff appearances since 2017. Monmouth nearly knocked off eventual champion Sam Houston State in the first round of the 2021 playoffs (spring season), but fell, 21-15, after Sam Houston intercepted a pass in its own end zone in the final minute.
Despite coming in at No. 10 in the CAA poll, Monmouth did receive votes in the Stats FCS Top 25.
“I think what you’re gonna see from the 2022 team is an experienced team,” Callahan said. “We have veteran players in all phases of the game – on offense, on defense and in the special teams. We’re gonna rely on this experience not only to perform at a high level on the field, but to provide leadership to the team as we go through this CAA schedule. … We’re excited about what this season brings.”