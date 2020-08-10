UNH on Monday removed the interim tag on Kelsey Hogan, elevating the former Nashua North and Wildcats star to head women’s basketball coach.
Hogan, a former UNH captain, all-conference guard and graduate of the Class of 2014, is the seventh head coach in program history. She succeeds Maureen Magarity, who was hired as head coach by Holy Cross in April.
“We are delighted to announce that Kelsey Hogan will be our next women’s basketball head coach,” Director of Athletics Marty Scarano said in a news release. “The search committee was so impressed that during a very competitive search process, Kelsey took nothing for granted as an internal candidate and stood out among a field of highly qualified applicants to ‘win the day’ as the right choice for this position.”
Hogan said she was “honored and humbled.”
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for those who have supported me throughout this entire process. I especially would like to thank Marty Scarano, Jon Danos, Michelle Bronner and the rest of the hiring committee for entrusting me to be the leader of this program. I would also like to thank Maureen Magarity for giving me the opportunity to be on her staff and for her mentorship over the years.”
Hogan joined the program as an assistant coach under Magarity shortly after graduation in 2014 and was elevated to associate head coach in August 2019.
Hogan, who is ranked No. 2 all-time at UNH in free throw percentage (.807), scored 1,181 points (No. 12 in UNH history) and handed out 375 assists (No. 4) during a playing career that spanned from 2008-14. The 5-foot-6 guard overcame medical redshirt seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10 to become a three-time captain and an All-America East First Team selection her senior year (2013-14). That season she ranked No. 1 in the AE in free throw percentage (.821) and placed among league leaders in 3-point field goal percentage (.317/No. 4), minutes/game (32.6, No. 5), assists/game (3.2/No. 6), 3-pointers made (49, No. 7) and points/game (12.5, No. 9).
Hogan earned dual degrees in psychology and kinesiology: sport studies with a minor in education at UNH before receiving her Master of Business Administration degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2018.
Before UNH, she was the first player in Nashua North history to score 1,000 points (1,032) and was named All-State four straight seasons.