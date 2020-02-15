Nashua's Justin Pearson scored two goals including the game winner as Yale edged Dartmouth 4-3 in men's ECAC Hockey play Saturday at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
The result leaves the teams tied for seventh in the ECAC with 18 points.
Will Graber put Dartmouth (11-10-4, 8-8-2 ECAC) on the board with his 11th goal of the year, from Tanner Paloscik, at 13:06 of the first period on the power play.
Pearson, a sophomore who played at Bishop Guertin High School, drew Yale level with his power-play goal at 51 seconds of the second period. Tyler Welsh and Jack St. Ivany assisted.
Drew O'Connor put the Big Green back in front with his 15th goal of the year at 14:44, again on the power play.
But Yale (11-12-2, 8-8-2 ECAC) scored the next three to earn the win. Michael Young tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 17:48 from Mitchell Smith and Evan Smith. Then Cole Donhauser scored at 6:28 of the third to put the Bulldogs in front 3-2. Pearson scored his second of the night at 9:01 on a nice pass from Curtis Hall to make it 4-2.
Graber scored his second of the night at 19:06 from Matt Baker and Quin Foreman to give Dartmouth hope, but Yale shut the door for the final 54 seconds.
Corbin Kaczperski made 30 saves for Yale. Adrian Clark stopped 31 shots for Dartmouth, which is at St. Lawrence and Clarkson next weekend.