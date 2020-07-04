NASHUA — Kyle Jackson would have liked to win his debut game as the Nashua Silver Knights’ head coach but he considers simply playing Thursday night at Holman Stadium to be the biggest victory.
The Silver Knights opened their shortened Futures Collegiate Baseball League season that night, falling, 4-1, to the North Shore Navigators in front of a socially distanced safety capacity crowd.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess threw out the ceremonial first pitch alongside Nashua Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley and Nashua Parks and Recreation Superintendent Nick Caggiano.
“At the end of the day, this is a win-win for everyone — from the fans to the city to our team to the other team,” said Jackson, who is from Hudson and played in the Boston Red Sox organization. “That’s how I’m viewing it.”
When fans reached their seats, masked game-day staff members taped off neighboring seats next to, in front of and behind them to keep the crowd socially distant and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Fans wore masks when walking around the stadium and hand sanitizer stations were available throughout the park. Concession stands were open.
The game had about a 45-minute rain delay in the sixth inning but that did not chase many fans away early.
“We’re happy just to get out and slowly start getting back to normal,” said Mike Birmann, who attended the game with his wife Katie and son Stevan.
The Birmanns, who live in Arlington, Mass., enjoy going to Silver Knights, Navigators and Worcester Bravehearts games in the summer. Stevan Birmann, 10, was cheering for the Navigators Thursday night because he used to be a bat boy for the team. He had already collected three foul balls — his hobby at games — by the second inning.
Nashua residents Walter and Elaine Carney have been Silver Knights season-ticket holders since the team’s inaugural season in 2010. They previously had season tickets to the Nashua Hawks, Nashua Pirates, Nashua Angels and Nashua Pride baseball teams.
For a time, the Carneys wondered if they would get to sit in the seats they have had for 20-plus years at Holman.
“We were going bonkers,” Walter Carney said. “We want to watch baseball.”
While there were new guidelines and protocols to follow, the Carneys did not feel like they changed the usual game-day atmosphere.
“It pretty much feels almost the same,” Elaine Carney said. “The whole idea of navigating the park, you have to have a mask, that’s OK if it means we’re going to stay open. ... When we’re sitting here (in our seats) we don’t have to wear them. That’s OK. That kind of makes it feel a little bit like it used to.”
Nashua resident Alan St. Louis sang the national anthem before the game, which was one of his first opportunities to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. St. Louis said he has had 58 cancellations over the last three months. He said he is currently scheduled to sing the anthem at about 12 Silver Knights home games.
“It’s a good feeling to be here, for one,” St. Louis said. “It’s a good thing to have anything going on right now.”
Most of the Navigators bench sat in an area along the third-base line while many Silver Knights bench players sat on a fence in the foul area in right field.
North Shore shortstop Cody Morissette, who is from Exeter and plays at Boston College, and Nashua shortstop Nick Shumski, who is from Salem and plays at Merrimack College, said it was sometimes difficult to remember some of the players’ safety protocols like not high-fiving each other or spitting.
“They were telling us that we weren’t allowed to spit or high five and, you know, that’s everyday baseball stuff,” said Shumski, who played in 15 games before his senior season at Merrimack was cut short. He is eligible to play for the Warriors next spring. “It’s hard to not do that. It’s going to happen a couple times but we’ll get used to it.”
Shumski, a Salem High School graduate, went 0-for-1 and drew a walk at the plate Thursday night. The 2019 All-Northeast-10 Conference Second Team selection batted .443 with 12 RBIs, eight runs scored and three walks over his 15 games for Merrimack this spring. This season was the Warriors’ first at the Division I level.
Morissette, an Exeter High School graduate, drew two walks in three plate appearances Thursday. The 2019 All-ACC Second Team and Freshman Team selection batted .448 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over his 15 games as a sophomore for Boston College this spring.
“The last 3½ months have been a long 3½ months but finally getting back out here — I didn’t think it was real until I finally got to the field and was taking BP (batting practice) (Thursday),” Morissette said. “Just to be here and play a game, I can’t believe it came true and I’m happy it did. We’ve just got to keep following the protocols so we can keep playing this summer.”
Morisette was originally going to return to the Bourne Braves and play in the Cape Cod Baseball League for a second straight summer before the league canceled its season. He played for the Silver Knights in 2018.
“My (Boston College) coach called and said, ‘Hey, you want to play for the Navs this summer?’ and I said, ‘OK, sounds good,’” Morissette said. “I was jumping at any baseball that was offered to me.”
Nashua second baseman Brady Day’s layoff between baseball games was even longer than some of his teammates that are currently in college. Day graduated from Pinkerton Academy of Derry this year and did not get the chance to play his final high school season for the Astros, as the NHIAA canceled all spring sports. The Hampstead resident will play at Kansas State University next year.
“I’m just glad I’m able to play because (with) the high school season being canceled, it was looking like there wasn’t going to be a lot of baseball, if any at all, this year,” Day said. “I’m just glad to get the chance and opportunity to play no matter the protocols, no matter weather, no matter anything.”
Morissette and Shumski both said Thursday’s game is one they will remember because of the circumstances surrounding it.
“It’s that first game back,” Shumski said. “It’s like a restart.”