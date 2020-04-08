Bentley University junior Tommy Ethier of Nashua has been selected by the conference coaches as the Northeast-10 Conference Men’s Golf Player of the Year. The announcement was made by the NE10 on Wednesday.
Ethier, a Bishop Guertin grad, is a first-team All-Northeast-10 honoree for the second straight year. A three-time all-conference honoree, he played in five tournaments during the fall portion of the season and posted a 73.0 scoring average during 10 rounds of play. He tied for first in the Saint Rose Fall Shootout with a 70-70-140, tied for sixth in the Le Moyne Fall Invitational (71-71-142) and tied for seventh in the Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational (77-69-146)
Ethier, through three seasons, has a 74.45 career stroke average, best in program history. In 53 career rounds, he has shot par or better 18 times, including six of 10 during his COVID-19 shortened junior season.