For a second straight year, Nashua's Tommy Ethier, a recent Bentley University graduate, was named the Northeast-10 Conference Golfer of the Year.
Ethier, a Bishop Guertin grad, was the only NE10 men's golfer to qualify for the NCAA Division II Championships. He finished in 39th place, with rounds of 75, 83 and 80 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Ethier earned his trip to Florida by earning medalist honors at the NCAA East/Atlantic Regional, in a sudden-death playoff. He had a 74.5 scoring average in nine spring tournaments for the Falcons.