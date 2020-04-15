Nashua's Kelsey Hogan, a former star player at the University of New Hampshire, was named interim head coach of the Wildcats, it was announced Wednesday.
Hogan, of the Class of 2014, takes over for Maureen Magarity, who was named head coach at Holy Cross on Tuesday. Magarity posted a 146-154 record in 10 seasons at UNH.
Director of athletics Marty Scarano said the department will conduct a national search to replace Magarity, and that Hogan will be a candidate.
“Kelsey Hogan was one of the toughest competitors to ever wear a UNH basketball uniform, and that same tenacity has made her successful as a coach,” Scarano said. “Kelsey has quickly advanced in her career, most recently as associate head coach, and she is more than capable of leading this program of young women, many of whom she recruited.”
Hogan, a guard for the Wildcats from 2008-14, joined the program as an assistant coach under Magarity shortly after graduating in May of 2014. She was promoted to associate head coach in August 2019.
Hogan was a three-time Wildcat co-captain and an All-America East First-Team selection her senior year. She ended her UNH playing career with the 12th-most points in program history (1,181) and fourth-most assists (375).