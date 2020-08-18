The Futures Collegiate Baseball League on Tuesday announced its season-end honors and Granite Staters were well represented.
The Nashua Silver Knights' Kyle Jackson, a former Alvirne of Hudson star, was named manager of the year after guiding his team to a spot in the championship series, which is set to start on Thursday. Under Jackson, in his first season as manager (after six years as the team's pitching coach), the Silver Knights are leading the league with a .273 batting average and .968 fielding percentage.
North Shore's Ben Malgieri, of Stratham, was named the league's top defensive player. Malgeri, an outfielder from Northeastern University, has 66 putouts and five assists. He is also batting .314, with 25 runs batted in and league-leading 44 hits.
Dartmouth College's Ben Rice, of the Worcester Bravehearts, was named the FCBL's MVP. The Cohasset, Mass., native has led the FCBL with 11 home runs, 79 total bases and a .681 slugging percentage. His .345 batting average and 27 RBIs lead the Bravehearts and rank third in the league, while his .469 on-base percentage is good for fourth.
The best-of-three championship series between Nashua and Worcester will be played Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (6 p.m., if necessary) at Holman Stadium in Nashua. The teams clinched the top two spots, and their seeding will be determined over the final two days of the regular season by games Tuesday and Wednesday.