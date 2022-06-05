CARY, N.C. — The Southern New Hampshire University baseball team had no problem getting the first two outs in every inning of its Division II College World Series opener against Angelo State on Sunday. Getting the third out proved to be more problematic.
As a result, the Penmen find themselves in a familiar position — relegated to the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination national championship tournament.
The Rams went 8 for 13 from the plate with runners on and two out and got some help from some shoddy SNHU defense, scoring all their runs with two away to hand the Penmen a 7-4 loss at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
Coach Scott Loiseau’s East Region champions will attempt to fight off elimination on Tuesday against either North Greenville University or West Chester University.
“We didn’t play winning baseball,” Loiseau said. “We made a lot of mistakes, we struck out with runners in scoring position. Later in the game we had our opportunities with the right guys at the plate. They just executed at a higher level.”
It didn’t start out that way.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first on a two-out double by Angelo State cleanup hitter Justin Lee, the Penmen (46-11) bounced back to put four runs of their own on the board.
Dakota Mulcay and Michael LaRocca led off the bottom of the second with consecutive singles before Ricky Jimenez launched a home run over the left field wall. Alex Kennedy followed with a homer to right into a stiff wind to give SNHU a 4-1 lead.
But that’s all the offense the Penmen would be able to muster.
Kyle Moseley came in from the Rams’ bullpen to relieve starter Benjamin Elder and shut SNHU down for the next five innings. Although the Penmen finally scratched out a pair of hits — singles by Nick Schwartz in the eighth and Jimenez in the ninth — they weren’t able to put any more runs across.
“I thought the lefties were very similar, we just went asleep at the plate for a couple of innings,” Jimenez said of the Penmen’s inability to break through against Moseley. “We didn’t figure it out in the second half of the game.”
Those offensive woes were only half of the problem.
The Penmen also committed three errors. And then there was the matter of not being able to close out innings with two men out.
The trouble began in the top of the third after SNHU starter Josh Roberge retired the first two batters without incident. Koby Kelton extended the inning with a single to right, followed by a four-pitch walk and a hit batsman to load the bases.
Jordan Williams then drove home two runs with a single to bring the Rams (51-12) within a run. Angelo State tied the game one batter later when, on a double-steal attempt, shortstop Daniel Rivera failed to catch Nick Schwartz’s throw to second.
A similar play three innings later proved to be even more damaging to the Penmen.
After Angelo State put runners on first and third — again, after two were out and nobody on — Schwartz’s throw to third on a double-steal attempt hit runner Tayten Tredway in the back, allowing him to score the go-ahead run.
The Rams added to their lead when the next hitter, Justin Harris, laid down a perfect bunt down the third-base line.
“It’s frustrating when you can’t put a guy away (with two outs),” said Roberge, who gave up four earned runs on eight hits in six innings of work.
“There’s three outs in an inning, we know that,” Angelo State’s Williams said. “We’re just going to compete every at bat.”
The Penmen had their chances to do the same over the final three innings but didn’t have as much success.
SNHU put two men on in the seventh for the top of the order, but failed to get anyone home. Then in the eighth, with a runner on second and only one out, Mulcay and Larocca both struck out to end the threat.
The loss marked the third straight trip to the D2 CWS that SNHU has lost its opening game. The Penmen were the first team eliminated from last year’s tournament, going 0-2 with a pair of one-run losses.