The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team earned a first-round bye and will open its quest in the 48-team NCAA tournament on Sunday at home.
The Wildcats, who suffered their first loss of the season in Sunday’s America East tournament final, earned an at-large bid and will play the winner of Thursday’s first-round game pitting Loyola of Baltimore at North Carolina. The UNH game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
UNH, which earned the 16th and final seed, sits in a bracket opposite top seed Oregon State, meaning that if the Wildcats win on Sunday, they would visit Corvallis, Ore., for a Round-of-16 (third round) contest.
North Carolina of the ACC, which received an at-large bid, is 11-6-1 overall and making its 28th NCAA tournament appearance. The Tar Heels won the national championship in 2001 and 2011.
Loyola won the Patriot League title (and automatic bid) and is 10-6-3. The Greyhounds are making their ninth NCAA appearance.
This season marks the fifth straight NCAA appearance for the Wildcats (sixth appearance overall) and the fourth time playing in the second round. UNH is 2-5-1 all-time in the NCAAs, with that tie coming in a 2017 second-round game when the Wildcats advanced past Dartmouth on penalty kicks. That year marked UNH’s deepest-ever march in the tournament.
Coach Marc Hubbard’s crew is 16-1-2 overall after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Vermont in the America East tournament final.
By virtue of that win, Vermont earned an automatic bid and will host Villanova in a first-round game Thursday.
