Arbuckle
Buy Now

Saint Anselm College’s Tyler Arbuckle looks for an opening while guarded by Caldwell’s Kirk Parsons during Saturday’s NCAA East Regional game at Stoutenburgh Gym.

 Jim Stankiewicz

GOFFSTOWN — It was like staring up at the ocean’s surface from under a glass floor and watching it all fade away. No matter how much Saint Anselm tried, no matter what the Hawks did, the 13-point gap was too much.

The top-seeded Hawks fell behind early to eighth-seeded Caldwell and never found a way back as the Cougars pulled off an 80-71 upset in front of an overflowing crowd at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.