GOFFSTOWN — It had been 10 days since SNHU had been soundly beaten by New Haven by 17 points in the Northeast-10 semifinals, and the Penmen were left to stew ahead of the NCAA tournament.
Even a sharpshooting first half against St. Thomas Aquinas almost went for naught as St. Thomas’s press and a dozen turnovers kept the Spartans even with SNHU and tied at 37 at halftime. But then the Penmen slowed things down, scored the first nine points of the second half and never looked back in a 78-64 victory in an opening-round East Regional game at Stoutenburgh Gym.
“We talked so much about how to approach the press and how to simplify, and there were a few times we got overexcited and tried to a little too much,” SNHU coach Jack Perri said. “I think that’s why the game was a little bit closer. In the second half. we did a much better job of just playing simple, running through our sets, which got us great looks from the perimeter and inside.”
And shoot the Penmen did. SNHU shot 57.7% from the field and 13-for-23 from beyond the arc. Ryan Layman was 5-for-6 after halftime and finished with a dozen points. Layman had eight of those points in the first six minutes of the second half to power SNHU to the lead.
“I think the biggest thing was Matt (Becht) and I getting comfortable,” Layman said. “We play a lot of two-man game, a lot of handoff, lot of ball screen. Once I just got comfortable in the halfcourt, I felt I could get anywhere I wanted to.”
Becht led the way offensively for the Penmen with a game-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Becht scored 14 of his points in a six-minute stretch in the final 10 minutes of the game to open the lead up to 26.
Defensively, the Penmen locked down the Spartans. DeVante Jamison and James Patterson had 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Saint Thomas in the first half but combined for only eight after halftime.
“I thought our defense was exceptional in the second half,” Perri said. “Everything kind of goes through Jamison and our mindset was to try and make him do a lot and not overhelp, and Evan Guillory did a great job defending him in the second half.”
Guillory had five points but his plus-26 rating across 24 minutes of action showed how much better the Penmen were with him on the floor. He also started the second half with three fouls but played deftly enough to leave his mark and stay on the floor.
“I can’t believe he was not all-defensive team,” Perri said. “He’s as good a defender as I’ve ever coached. I was keeping him in there. We were going down with the ship with him. He collected himself and played smart in the second half containing without fouling.”
The win sets up a round-of-32 rubber match with NE10 rival Bentley Sunday at 5 pm. The Falcons won the first meeting in November with SNHU picking up a five-point win in February. Both won on the road.
“I think it’s going to be tough but I’m thankful we had nobody play 40 minutes,” Becht said. “In the first round of the NE10, I played 40 minutes and then had to come back. I feel good right now. That quick turnaround might be good to just refresh. We’re all locked in to this goal. It goes back to the guys we have leading. This isn’t satisfying for us. We know what we came here to do. The next one’s the most important one.”