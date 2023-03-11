SNHU defense
SNHU’s Ryan Braithwaite, left, and Ryan Layman combine to foil St. Thomas Aquinas’s James Patterson during Saturday’s NCAA East Regional game at Stoutenburgh Gym.

 Jim Stankiewicz

GOFFSTOWN — It had been 10 days since SNHU had been soundly beaten by New Haven by 17 points in the Northeast-10 semifinals, and the Penmen were left to stew ahead of the NCAA tournament.

Even a sharpshooting first half against St. Thomas Aquinas almost went for naught as St. Thomas’s press and a dozen turnovers kept the Spartans even with SNHU and tied at 37 at halftime. But then the Penmen slowed things down, scored the first nine points of the second half and never looked back in a 78-64 victory in an opening-round East Regional game at Stoutenburgh Gym.