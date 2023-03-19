Boston University forward Dylan Peterson, left, celebrates his goal with forward Ryan Greene during a Hockey East semifinal win over Providence. The Terriers won the Hockey East title Saturday by defeating Merrimack in overtime and will play in the NCAA tournament’s Manchester regional.
Hockey East king Boston University and defending NCAA champion Denver highlight the four-team Northeast Regional set for Thursday and Saturday at SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester.
The Terriers, who beat Merrimack College 3-2 on freshman sensation Lane Hutson’s goal at 1:57 of overtime on Saturday to win a 10th Hockey East tournament title, have been seeded fifth in the tournament and will play 12th-seeded Western Michigan (23-14-1) of the NCHC in a regional semifinal on Thursday at 2 p.m.
In the other semifinal, No. 4 seed Denver (30-9-0) of the NCHC will take on 13th-seeded Cornell (20-10-2) of the ECAC on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.
The NCAA field was announced Sunday night.
Of the four teams in the Manchester regional, only BU, by winning the Hockey East title, received an automatic bid to the NCAAs. In fact, none of the other three teams in the regional even reached its conference tourney final, but received at-large bids by virtue of their season-long body of work.
The regional marks the ninth time Manchester has hosted at the arena and the first time since 2019.
Three of the four schools have experience playing in Manchester. BU leads the way with two appearances and two regional titles: in 2015, with Jack Eichel in a starring role, beating Minnesota-Duluth in the final; and in 2009, with coach Jack Parker beating Dick Umile’s UNH Wildcats in the championship.
Cornell and Denver have played and lost one game apiece in Manchester, the Big Red in 2017 and the Pioneers in 2013. Western Michigan has never visited the Queen City in its seven previous NCAA appearances.
Denver has had recent success in New England, however, winning its NCAA title last April at TD Garden in Boston.
Boston University looms as the local favorite and figures to draw the most fans. The Terriers are coming off two overtime conference tournament victories, including a 2-1 win over Providence in the Hockey East semis. They boast a senior-laden lineup — 11 are listed on the roster — but have received immediately contributions from Hutson, a 2022 Montreal Canadiens second-round draft picks, and his older brother Quinn, also a freshman. Lane Hutson, a speedy defenseman, set up the tying goal with 2:32 remaining in regulation against Providence before Quinn, a forward, won it with the overtime goal. In the final, Lane Hutson ended it with a wrist shot past Merrimack goalie Hugo Ollas’ glove.
BU was one of two Hockey East schools to receive an NCAA bid. Merrimack, which was placed in the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Regional, was the other. Cornell was one of four ECAC teams selected, with Quinnipiac, Harvard and surprise conference tourney champ Colgate the others.