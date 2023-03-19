BU hockey

Boston University forward Dylan Peterson, left, celebrates his goal with forward Ryan Greene during a Hockey East semifinal win over Providence. The Terriers won the Hockey East title Saturday by defeating Merrimack in overtime and will play in the NCAA tournament’s Manchester regional.

Hockey East king Boston University and defending NCAA champion Denver highlight the four-team Northeast Regional set for Thursday and Saturday at SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester.

The Terriers, who beat Merrimack College 3-2 on freshman sensation Lane Hutson’s goal at 1:57 of overtime on Saturday to win a 10th Hockey East tournament title, have been seeded fifth in the tournament and will play 12th-seeded Western Michigan (23-14-1) of the NCHC in a regional semifinal on Thursday at 2 p.m.